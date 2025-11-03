November 2025 School Holidays: Full List Of State-Wise Public Holidays For Students

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. Observed with prayers and community service, this festival honours his teachings. On this day, schools in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Odisha, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, among others will remain closed.

November 6: Schools in Meghalaya will likely remain closed to mark Nongkrem, a five-day religious festival celebrated by the Khasi tribe during the autumn season.

November 7: Schools in Meghalaya are expected to have a holiday on November 7 to mark the Wangala festival. It is a post-harvest festival celebrated by the Garo tribe.

November 8: Schools in Karnataka will remain closed on November 8 to mark Kanakadasa Jayanthi, which honours the birth anniversary of the 15th-century poet, philosopher, saint and social reformer, Kanaka Dasa. The day commemorates his significant contributions to Kannada literature and other spheres.

November 14: Most schools in India are expected to observe a holiday on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. This day is also observed as Children’s Day in India. Some schools may organise a half-day to celebrate the occasion with games and fun activities.

November 24: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day is observed as a mark of tribute to pay homage to the ninth Sikh Guru and remember his supreme sacrifice. Schools in Chandigarh, Punjab and UP are expected to remain closed on this day.

Karnataka celebrated its ‘Formation Day’ on November 1, known as Kannada Rajyotsava. On this day, schools, colleges and state government offices across the state remain closed. Special events and cultural programmes were organised throughout the state to mark the occasion.

Similarly, Haryana Day was also observed on November 1 to commemorate the formation of the state. Schools, colleges and government offices in Haryana remained closed on this day.

Additionally, all Sundays are observed as holidays in schools across India, providing students with a much-needed break from their regular schedule. The holiday for Saturdays varies by institutions, as some follow a five-day week, while others may observe full or half-days on Saturdays. Parents and students are advised to check school notifications for the latest updates.