November 2025 Calendar: Check Complete List Of National, International Days And Events
The final of the ICC Women's World Cup will be played in November, while the Bihar Election results will also be announced. Other prominent observances include World Vegan Day and World Diabetes Day.
November is packed with many important events and observances in India and abroad. Besides festivals with religious significance, many important international days that raise awareness and commemorate historical events will also be observed.
Prominent observances in November include World Vegan Day, World Tsunami Awareness Day and World Diabetes Day, among others. These specially designated days are meant to highlight important social, environmental and scientific issues. The observances are aimed at encouraging reflection, action and global solidarity on some of the key issues affecting humanity.
One of the most important days this month is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Nov. 25. This day underlines the urgent need to end violence against women, a widespread violation of human rights.
In India, November is particularly critical for Bihar, where the Assembly elections will decide the political fate of the state. The elections will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be done on Nov. 14.
On Nov. 5, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated across India to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. This sacred festival is an occasion to commemorate his spiritual legacy and reflect on his profound teachings.
The final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team defeated Australia by five wickets in the second semi-final at the same venue on Oct. 30.
List Of National And International Event Dates In November 2025
November 1: World Vegan Day; All Saints Day is observed to honour all the saints; Karnataka Rajyotsava Day; Haryana Day
November 2: All Souls' Day, Parumala Perunnal in Kerala, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final
November 3: World Jellyfish Day, World Sandwich Day
November 4: Melbourne Cup Day
November 5: World Tsunami Awareness Day; Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 6: International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict, National Nachos Day, Bihar elections phase one
November 7: Infant Protection Day
November 9: International Week of Science and Peace
November 10: World Science Day for Peace and Development
November 11: Bihar elections phase two
November 14: Children's Day, World Diabetes Day, Bihar elections result
November 15: International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organised Crime
November 16: International Day for Tolerance
November 17: World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
November 18: World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence
November 19: World Toilet Day
November 20: World Children's Day
November 21: World Philosophy Day, World Television Day
November 24: World Conjoined Twins Day
November 25: International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
November 26: World Sustainable Transport Day
November 29: International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
November 30: Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare