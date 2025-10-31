November 2025 Calendar: Check Complete List Of National, International Days And Events

November is packed with many important events and observances in India and abroad. Besides festivals with religious significance, many important international days that raise awareness and commemorate historical events will also be observed.

Prominent observances in November include World Vegan Day, World Tsunami Awareness Day and World Diabetes Day, among others. These specially designated days are meant to highlight important social, environmental and scientific issues. The observances are aimed at encouraging reflection, action and global solidarity on some of the key issues affecting humanity.

One of the most important days this month is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Nov. 25. This day underlines the urgent need to end violence against women, a widespread violation of human rights.

In India, November is particularly critical for Bihar, where the Assembly elections will decide the political fate of the state. The elections will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be done on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 5, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated across India to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. This sacred festival is an occasion to commemorate his spiritual legacy and reflect on his profound teachings.

The final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team defeated Australia by five wickets in the second semi-final at the same venue on Oct. 30.