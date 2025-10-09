Not IIM, Nor IIT: This Indian University Has Produced The Most Billionaires

At the summit, Harvard University remains unrivalled with 104 billionaire alumni, followed by Stanford University (69), the University of Pennsylvania (38), Columbia University (32), and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (28). Yale University occupies sixth place with 24 billionaire graduates, ahead of Cornell University and the University of Mumbai, both with 22.

Tsinghua University (19), New York University (18), the University of California, Berkeley (15), and the University of Michigan (15) round out the top ranks. Further down the order are Peking University (14), Lomonosov Moscow State University (13), Princeton University (13), and several institutions with 12 billionaire alumni each, including UCLA, the University of Chicago, Fudan University, Seoul National University, and Zhejiang University.

Several universities boast some of the world’s most recognised names in business and technology. Stanford University, deeply integrated with Silicon Valley’s startup ecosystem, counts Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and DoorDash co-founder Andy Fang among its distinguished alumni. The University of Pennsylvania is home to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, while Columbia University claims legendary investor Warren Buffett among its graduates.