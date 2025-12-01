'Not Building The Next Zerodha': Viral X Thread Challenges Who Really Watches Founder Podcasts

Many Indian podcasters and startup founders, including entrepreneurs like Nikhil Kamath, often present their audiences as budding entrepreneurs and future unicorn creators. However, the reality is different for the vast majority of viewers, according to an X post.

According to Kavya (@motherofpathos), over 80% of listeners are mid- to senior-level corporate professionals based in cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Pune.

These individuals typically earn between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 crore annually. While they have dreams of launching their own ventures, most hesitate to leave their stable jobs, often waiting for the next salary band upgrade before making any leap, she said.

Kavya’s post follows Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's latest podcast with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The multi-billionaire recently appeared on the episode of Kamath’s ‘People by WTF’ podcast. From immigration issues in the United States to the Indian heritage of his partner, Musk touched upon a wide range of issues in the podcast.

“Nikhil Kamath (and a lot of Indian podcasters/founders) love projecting this image that their audience is full of future founders and unicorn builders. But let’s be honest: 80%+ of the people watching these podcasts are mid-senior level corporate professionals in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Pune who earn 20L - 1Cr, secretly want to ‘start something’ but won’t leave the job till the next band kicks in,” she said.