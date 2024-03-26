NDTV ProfitTrendingNoida: Scooter Stunt Goes Wrong On Holi, Police Issues Rs 33,000 Challan; Watch
ADVERTISEMENT

Noida: Scooter Stunt Goes Wrong On Holi, Police Issues Rs 33,000 Challan; Watch

The Noida Police has issued a fine of Rs 33,000 after taking note of the matter.

26 Mar 2024, 03:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab from the video that was shared on X</p></div>
Screengrab from the video that was shared on X

A video has surfaced on social media in which a two-wheeler stunt on Holi went awry after a girl who stood up on a moving scooter, lost her balance and fell off the vehicle.

The incident happened in Noida when a boy and a girl were spotted riding a scooter along a main road. The girl, seated on the pillion, can be seen playfully applying colour to the boy's face.

She then stood up and extended her arms to strike a pose. Soon, she lost her balance, causing her to tumble off the scooter onto the road. Watch the video here:

Another video in which the same two-wheeler can be seen has also gone viral on social media.

Noida Traffic Police Slaps Fine

Users on X tagged Noida Police demanding action against the duo. Noida Traffic Police responded by saying, "Taking cognisance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine Rs 33,000/-) as per rules."

The occupants of vehicle number UP16CX0866 at the time of the incident have been booked under:

  1. Violation of rc 39/192mv act, danger driving 184mv act

  2. Driving Two-wheeled without helmets (Section 194 D of MVA 1988 RW section 129 of CMVA and rule 121 of U.P. MVR 1998.)

  3. Without written permission of State Government racing and trials of speed in any public place (MV Act 1988, 189)

  4. Driving vehicles in contravention of Section 3 or Section 4. (MV Act 1988 S 4 R/W181 )

  5. Disobedience of any direction lawful given by the authority. (MV Act 1988 S 179 (1))

  6. Violation of prescribed standards in relation to air pollution (Section 1988 MV Act)

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT