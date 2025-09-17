'No Way Out': Viral Reddit Post Highlights Struggle Of Office Goers Commuting To Mumbai's BKC

The difficulties faced by daily commuters in Mumbai often spark discussions and debates on social media. Now, a post on Reddit, highlighting the ordeal of office goers commuting to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, has caught the attention of social media users.

A Reddit user warned residents of Mumbai to avoid taking a job in any office located at BKC, unless they live nearby. BKC is a prime commercial and financial hub, and it is considered to be one of the most expensive locations in Mumbai.

"Don't ever.. ever take a job in BKC until and unless you stay in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz and Max Vile Parle or nearby metro stations. You don't have any other proper transport options," the user said in a recent post.

According to the user, the place is designed to be inaccessible and makes the daily commute very difficult. Local buses are few and always stuck in traffic. Cars and bikes face daily jams. Rickshaws are unreliable and charge random fares and refuse to go where they need to be, leading to total chaos for the commuters, according to the Redditor.

"If you are using BEST Buses you will get stuck in traffic also very limited buses, your private car you will again get stuck in traffic, bike again stuck in traffic other vehicles won't let you go….and rickshaws, they rule here….they will decide the fares, traffic, destination, where they will drop you and everything," the user described their frustration.

If your office is strict about punch-in timings, your day will begin with stress, the user mentioned.

According to the office goer, working at BKC can only be taken into consideration if someone is being offered a very generous salary.