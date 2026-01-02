'No Tax On Car Loan Interest, Overtime': Decoding Trump's One, Big, Beautiful Bill —Who Qualifies, Who Doesn't

The rule states that “individuals may deduct the portion of qualified overtime pay that exceeds their regular rate of pay.” The overtime can be reported using either Form 1099, Form W-2, Form 1099, another statement furnished to the individual, or directly by the taxpayer.

The deduction only applies to wages that are paid in excess of the employee’s normal wage rate. This means if an employee is paid $20 per hour in normal cases, but $30 an hour for overtime, he can deduct $10 per hour in overtime pay.

As per the National Association of Home Builders, not all overtime is eligible for the deduction. The additional wages must be paid in accordance with Section 7 of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 (FLSA), which applies to employees who work over 40 hours per week. Furthermore, overtime paid under state law or contractual agreements does not qualify unless it satisfies the definition of overtime given by the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 (FLSA). Overtime wages are still subject to payroll taxes such as Medicare and Social Security.

People with a Social Security number (SSN) who claim itemized or non-itemized deductions qualify for this benefit. The deduction is phased out for taxpayers who have a modified adjusted gross income over $150,000 or $300,000 in the case of joint filers.