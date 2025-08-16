No Need For Reading Glasses? Vizz Eye Drop That Improves Near Vision Has FDA Nod

Lenz Therapeutics Inc. recently received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Vizz eye drop to treat presbyopia in adults.

Vizz aceclidine ophthalmic solution 1.44% is the first and only US FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, as per a release issued by the company.

Presbyopia is the inevitable loss of near vision associated with aging. It impacts the daily lives of nearly all people over the age of 45. Vizz, according to reports, can improve near vision within 30 minutes without the need for reading glasses, and the improved vision could last up to 10 hours.

"Samples are anticipated in the United States as early as October 2025, with commercial product to be broadly available by mid-Q4 2025. Direct-to-eye care professional sales and marketing activities to be initiated immediately," the company added.

Vizz eye drop is powered by aceclidine, highlighted by its differentiated mechanism of action as a predominantly pupil-selective miotic that interacts with the iris, with minimal ciliary muscle stimulation.