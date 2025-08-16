No Need For Reading Glasses? Vizz Eye Drop That Improves Near Vision Has FDA Nod
The US FDA approval of Vizz was based on results from three randomised, double-masked, controlled Phase 3 studies.
Lenz Therapeutics Inc. recently received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Vizz eye drop to treat presbyopia in adults.
Vizz aceclidine ophthalmic solution 1.44% is the first and only US FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, as per a release issued by the company.
Presbyopia is the inevitable loss of near vision associated with aging. It impacts the daily lives of nearly all people over the age of 45. Vizz, according to reports, can improve near vision within 30 minutes without the need for reading glasses, and the improved vision could last up to 10 hours.
"Samples are anticipated in the United States as early as October 2025, with commercial product to be broadly available by mid-Q4 2025. Direct-to-eye care professional sales and marketing activities to be initiated immediately," the company added.
Vizz eye drop is powered by aceclidine, highlighted by its differentiated mechanism of action as a predominantly pupil-selective miotic that interacts with the iris, with minimal ciliary muscle stimulation.
The eye drop contracts the iris sphincter muscle resulting in a pinhole effect and uniquely achieves a sub-2mm pupil that extends depth of focus to significantly improve near vision without causing a myopic shift. Aceclidine, the sole active ingredient in Vizz, is a new chemical entity in the United States and its FDA approval marks a global first in the treatment of presbyopia, it added.
“The US FDA approval of Vizz is a defining moment for Lenz and represents a transformative improvement in the available treatment options for the 128 million adults living with blurry near vision in the United States. We are ready and excited to launch the first and only once-daily eye drop with proven efficacy for up to 10 hours into the market,” said Eef Schimmelpennink, president and chief executive officer of Lenz Therapeutics.
The US FDA approval of Vizz was based on results from three randomised, double-masked, controlled Phase 3 studies. "CLARITY 1 and CLARITY 2 were designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Vizz in 466 participants dosed once daily for 42 days. CLARITY 3 evaluated 217 participants for long term safety over a 6-month duration of once daily dosing," the company added.