'Incorrect, False': TCS Reacts After Reddit User Alleges Workplace Toxicity, Denial Of Diwali Leaves

Shortly after a Reddit user alleged that a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) manager made the workplace toxic and denied leaves to employees, the IT firm issued a statement, calling the charges "false".

This is "misinformation" peddled by an anonymous user on Reddit, is "incorrect and false", a TCS spokesperson said in an emailed statement to NDTV Profit.

The Redditor, in his post, had alleged that the manager announced in a team group that "no more Diwali leaves will be approved".

The Redditor further alleged that in contrast to the period of Diwali, the entire month of December is "magically transform[ed] into a sacrosanct holiday period" around Christmas, with no similar resistance or scheduling restrictions.

The Reddit user questioned why management has not made the Diwali week a mandatory unavailability period for the team, similar to practices observed during other global holiday seasons.

The person, who claims to an employee of the IT major, further accused the manager of making the team members' lives "miserable", alleging that there have been instances where sick employees have been repeatedly called and questioned about their work.

"If someone falls sick then she keeps calling an individual to a level that he has to just call another team member to manage his work," the user claimed.