‘No Debt, No Car, No Kids’: Reddit User Shares Bold Plan To Rebuild Life At 30

A man on Reddit shared his three to five year life plan, explaining how he is finally ready to take life seriously after years of doing things his own way. While others are chasing aggressive savings and early retirement, the Redditor shared that he is ready to start fresh at the age of 30 years.

“So I'm 29 turning 30 in some months. Working on getting my high school diploma. Looking for a job, yes I still live with my mom but I do help out…,” the man said in the personal finance community on the platform on Friday.

In his post, he shared that he is now focused on changing his path and building a better future. He’s currently working on getting his high school diploma and is actively looking for a job.

“So my plan for the next three or four,,, maybe five years is, start working ... .if possible start going up the ladder and move out the sooner the better and save up for a house,” he added.

With no debt, no car note, and a credit score in the 600s, he seemed confident of being able to start something fresh.