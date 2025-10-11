‘No Debt, No Car, No Kids’: Reddit User Shares Bold Plan To Rebuild Life At 30
In his post, the man shared that he is now focused on changing his life path and building a better future.
A man on Reddit shared his three to five year life plan, explaining how he is finally ready to take life seriously after years of doing things his own way. While others are chasing aggressive savings and early retirement, the Redditor shared that he is ready to start fresh at the age of 30 years.
“So I'm 29 turning 30 in some months. Working on getting my high school diploma. Looking for a job, yes I still live with my mom but I do help out…,” the man said in the personal finance community on the platform on Friday.
In his post, he shared that he is now focused on changing his path and building a better future. He’s currently working on getting his high school diploma and is actively looking for a job.
“So my plan for the next three or four,,, maybe five years is, start working ... .if possible start going up the ladder and move out the sooner the better and save up for a house,” he added.
With no debt, no car note, and a credit score in the 600s, he seemed confident of being able to start something fresh.
“Also going to start doing little side gigs to earn more. Does this sound a little too ambitious or doable?” he asked others in the community to weigh in on his situation.
Instead of going after an expensive house, the man plans to buy a prefabricated house priced around $100,000.
“There's these prefabricated houses that sell for 100k+ thinking of aiming for one of those rather than a normal big house,” he shared.
Reacting to the post, some users encouraged the man to “speed” things up a bit.
“You need to aim higher. You’re almost 30, this is the bare minimum,” a comment read.
On the other hand, many users praised the man for being able to take accountability.
“I'd work on the income side first. While getting your diploma, consider what kind of job you want. If you can find something you love to do and make good money at it, you've found the holy grail,” a user commented.
On the housing plans, some users suggested that instead of buying a pre-fabricated home, the user should opt for cheap rentals.
“Don't buy a prefab house. A $100k prefab house doesn't go up in value like a regular house, it goes down in value like an RV. You're much better off finding the cheapest rent possible and saving plus investing the extra,” a user said.
Others also echoed encouraging sentiments, noting that finding a purpose is more important than speed.