Trillion-Dollar Firms Similar To East India Company? Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Draws Parallel

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath reflected on a lesser-known aspect of colonial history, drawing attention to the vast territories that were once governed as part of British India. He pointed out how the East India Company gradually expanded its influence. Kamath used this example to illustrate how concentrated power in large entities can shape the course of nations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath wrote, “I didn’t realise that lands from Muscat and Oman, the UAE, all the way to Burma were once part of the British Indian Empire.”

Kamath added that he had always thought of partition only in the context of the subcontinent.

“I had always thought of India’s partition as only involving India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh,” he said. The 45-year-old went on to add that a couple of books he read shed light on how large parts of the Gulf and Southeast Asia were also once governed from Delhi.