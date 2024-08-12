NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Universities, Engineering And Management Colleges In India

NDTV ProfitTrendingNIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Universities, Engineering And Management Colleges In India
12 Aug 2024, 06:28 PM IST

As many as 10,885 higher education institutions participated this year. In 2023, as many as 5,543 higher education institutions participated in the NIRF.

12 Aug 2024, 06:28 PM IST
source: nirfindia.org
source: nirfindia.org

The Ministry of Education has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, listing the top educational institutions and colleges across the country.

In 2024, the evaluation criteria have also been modified. The faculty-to-student ratio has been changed from 1:15 to 1:10 in medical institutes and increased from 1:15 to 1:20 in the state government universities. As many as 10,885 higher education institutions participated this year. In 2023, as many as 5,543 higher education institutions participated in the NIRF. This ninth edition of the rankings is now accessible on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org. The NIRF ranking covers 13 categories including universities, colleges, research institutions, and various specialized fields such as engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.and medical education.

This year, three new categories were added -- state public universities, open universities and skill universities, among others.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Universities

  • Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

  • Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

  • Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

  • Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

  • Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  • University of Delhi, New Delhi

  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

  • Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

  • Jadavpur University, Kolkata

  • Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

IISc Bengaluru retained top spot as best university, followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Engineering Colleges

  1. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

  2. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

  4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

  5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

  6. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

  7. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

  8. Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

  9. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

  10. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi

Nine IITs are in the Top 10 list for engineering colleges, with IIT Madras being at the top for the ninth consecutive year in the category. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have also retained their second and third spot respectively in the category. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli, is the only non-IIT in the list.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Management Colleges

  1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

  2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

  3. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

  4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

  5. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

  6. Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

  7. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

  8. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

  9. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

  10. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Among management colleges, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has retained its top spot, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. Two IITs -- Bombay and Delhi -- have also figured in the Top 10 list for management courses.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Medical Colleges

  1. AIIMS, New Delhi

  2. PGIMER, Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

  4. NIMHANS, Bengaluru

  5. JIPMER, Puducherry

Among the dental colleges, Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences, Chennai, and Manipal College of Dental Sciences retained the top two positions, while the third rank has been bagged by Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Law Colleges

  1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

  2. National Law University, New Delhi

  3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

  4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Science, Kolkata

  5. Symbiosis Law School, Pune

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Colleges

  1. Hindu College, New Delhi

  2. Miranda House, New Delhi

  3. St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi

  4. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

  5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

  6. St. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

  7. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

  8. Loyola College, Chennai

  9. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

  10. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi

Delhi University's Hindu College and Miranda House have switched positions in the colleges' category with the former bagging the top spot. St Stephen's College is in the third position among colleges.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 State Universities

  1. Anna University, Chennai

  2. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

  3. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

  4. Calcutta University, Kolkata

  5. Panjab University, Chandigarh

  6. Osmania University, Hyderabad

  7. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

  8. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore

  9. Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram

  10. CUSAT, Cochin

In a newly introduced category for state public universities, Anna University in Chennai has bagged the top spot, followed by Jadavpur University in Kolkata and Savitribai Phule University, Pune.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Dental Colleges

  1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai

  2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

  3. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, New Delhi

  4. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

  5. Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Agriculture and Allied Sectors

  1. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

  2. ICAR- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

  3. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

  4. BHU, Varanasi

  5. Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar

Find the complete list of other remaining categories here - https://www.nirfindia.org/Rankings/2024/Ranking.html

