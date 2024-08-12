NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Universities, Engineering And Management Colleges In India
The Ministry of Education has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, listing the top educational institutions and colleges across the country.
In 2024, the evaluation criteria have also been modified. The faculty-to-student ratio has been changed from 1:15 to 1:10 in medical institutes and increased from 1:15 to 1:20 in the state government universities. As many as 10,885 higher education institutions participated this year. In 2023, as many as 5,543 higher education institutions participated in the NIRF. This ninth edition of the rankings is now accessible on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org. The NIRF ranking covers 13 categories including universities, colleges, research institutions, and various specialized fields such as engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.and medical education.
This year, three new categories were added -- state public universities, open universities and skill universities, among others.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Universities
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
University of Delhi, New Delhi
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
IISc Bengaluru retained top spot as best university, followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Engineering Colleges
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi
Nine IITs are in the Top 10 list for engineering colleges, with IIT Madras being at the top for the ninth consecutive year in the category. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have also retained their second and third spot respectively in the category. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli, is the only non-IIT in the list.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Management Colleges
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management, Indore
XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Among management colleges, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has retained its top spot, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. Two IITs -- Bombay and Delhi -- have also figured in the Top 10 list for management courses.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Medical Colleges
AIIMS, New Delhi
PGIMER, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
NIMHANS, Bengaluru
JIPMER, Puducherry
Among the dental colleges, Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences, Chennai, and Manipal College of Dental Sciences retained the top two positions, while the third rank has been bagged by Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Law Colleges
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
National Law University, New Delhi
Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Science, Kolkata
Symbiosis Law School, Pune
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Colleges
Hindu College, New Delhi
Miranda House, New Delhi
St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi
Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
St. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
Loyola College, Chennai
Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi
Delhi University's Hindu College and Miranda House have switched positions in the colleges' category with the former bagging the top spot. St Stephen's College is in the third position among colleges.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 State Universities
Anna University, Chennai
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
Calcutta University, Kolkata
Panjab University, Chandigarh
Osmania University, Hyderabad
Andhra University, Visakhapatnam
Bharathiar University, Coimbatore
Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram
CUSAT, Cochin
In a newly introduced category for state public universities, Anna University in Chennai has bagged the top spot, followed by Jadavpur University in Kolkata and Savitribai Phule University, Pune.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Dental Colleges
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, New Delhi
King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Agriculture and Allied Sectors
Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
ICAR- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
BHU, Varanasi
Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar
Find the complete list of other remaining categories here - https://www.nirfindia.org/Rankings/2024/Ranking.html