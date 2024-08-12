NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Universities, Engineering And Management Colleges In India

The Ministry of Education has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, listing the top educational institutions and colleges across the country.

In 2024, the evaluation criteria have also been modified. The faculty-to-student ratio has been changed from 1:15 to 1:10 in medical institutes and increased from 1:15 to 1:20 in the state government universities. As many as 10,885 higher education institutions participated this year. In 2023, as many as 5,543 higher education institutions participated in the NIRF. This ninth edition of the rankings is now accessible on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org. The NIRF ranking covers 13 categories including universities, colleges, research institutions, and various specialized fields such as engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.and medical education.