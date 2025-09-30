Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage, according to multiple outlets. Variety reported the split on Monday night, citing sources close to the couple. According to the New York Post, an unnamed insider said, "Sometimes relationships just run their course."

The 58-year-old Australian actor and the 57-year-old country music singer have reportedly been living apart since June, according to TMZ, which first broke the news. The outlet cited sources claiming the couple had been separated “since the beginning of summer.”

Despite the reports, Kidman had publicly marked their wedding anniversary in June, sharing a photo of herself with Urban on Instagram. The couple married in Sydney in June 2006, nearly a year after meeting at the annual G’Day USA gala in January 2005. They share two daughters together—Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, with whom she adopted two children— Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.

Reports suggest that Urban has moved out of their Nashville home. People magazine, citing another unnamed source, reported that Kidman has been "desperate to save the relationship," adding, "She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Both stars continue to focus on their professional commitments. Kidman recently wrapped filming Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the 1998 fantasy drama, set for release on Sept. 18, 2026.

Just last week, Kidman shared an Instagram clip from the Nashville Film Festival, writing, "So nice to be at home celebrating film."

Urban, meanwhile, released his latest album 'High' in September 2024 and has been on tour since July. After a series of North American and Australian shows, he launched another US tour this month, which will run through mid-October.