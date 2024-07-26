New Releases On OTT This Week: Bhaiyya Ji, Bloody Ishq, Elite And More

This romantic comedy is an adaptation of the novel 'Which Brings Me To You' by Keith Bunin. It depicts the union of a photographer named Will and a journalist named Jane, who meet at a wedding.

Will approaches her at the wedding for a quick talk and they step outside for a chat. They exchange numbers and they share a few stories of bitter heartbreaks of the past. At some point, Jane realises Will is hiding something from her, and she is about to leave, but Will ends up sharing about a past relationship with her while walking on the beach.

Will they take the leap of faith and believe in each other to start a new relationship?