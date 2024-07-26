New Releases On OTT This Week: Bhaiyya Ji, Bloody Ishq, Elite And More
Actor Manoj Bajpayee's latest feature film 'Bhaiyya Ji', which is streaming on ZEE5, released in theatres in May.
Don't let the weather play spoilsport. A slew of films/shows across OTT platforms promise to inject the right dose of fun and entertainment to your weekend. What are you waiting for? Check out our carefully curated list, and plan a watch party.
Here are the top OTT releases for this weekend:
1. 'Bloody Ishq'
This thriller drama is about a woman who has lost her memory due to an accident. She encounters unexpected circumstances in a mansion while on a vacation with her husband on an island.
She unknowingly begins to explore the mansion and picks the hints as if the house is sharing a story. Will she be able to uncover the truth? Will she get herself in danger while exploring the mansion?
As the haunted mansion whispers her name, love becomes a lie.
Hold your breath, #BloodyIshq streaming from July 26.
Avika Gor, Vardhaan Puri, and Jeniffer Piccinato are a part of this thriller movie directed by Vikram Bhatt.
Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
Release Date: July 26
2. 'Bhaiyya Ji'
This action thriller revolves around the story of Bhaiyya Ji, a retired and dangerous criminal. The unexpected death of his younger brother pushes him to seek justice. His gets into a fight with an influential person named Gujjar. What will the outcome of this fight be?
Witness Bhaiyya Ji ka Bihari bawaal sirf ek din mein!
Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Hussain, Bhageerathi Bai Kadam, Vipin Sharma, Jatin Goswami, and Abhishek Ranjan are a part of this movie.
Where To Watch: Zee5
Release Date: July 26
3. 'Which Brings Me To You'
This romantic comedy is an adaptation of the novel 'Which Brings Me To You' by Keith Bunin. It depicts the union of a photographer named Will and a journalist named Jane, who meet at a wedding.
Will approaches her at the wedding for a quick talk and they step outside for a chat. They exchange numbers and they share a few stories of bitter heartbreaks of the past. At some point, Jane realises Will is hiding something from her, and she is about to leave, but Will ends up sharing about a past relationship with her while walking on the beach.
Will they take the leap of faith and believe in each other to start a new relationship?
Nat Wolff, Lucy Hale, Alexander Hodge, Genevieve Angelson, John Gallagher Jr. and Britne Oldford feature in the film.
Where To Watch: JioCinema
Release Date: July 26
4. 'Elite- Season 8'
This is the longest-running Spanish drama with its first season launched in 2018. Is is now gearing for the eighth season. The plot revolves around the life of three high school teenagers, and how each day among rich classmates complicates their lives.
One incident fuels revenge that spreads across the school. This is the last season of the series.
Omar Ayuso, Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Gleb Abrosimov, Mirela Balić, Nadia Al Saidi, Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Fernando Líndez, Iván Mendes, Mina el Hammani, Maribel Verdú, Alexandra Pino, Ane Rot, Nuno Gallego, and Mario Ermito are a part of this season.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 26
5. 'Chutney Sambhar'
This is a comedy-drama in Tamil language. The plot revolves around Sachu, a street vendor who is popular in the vicinity for his South Indian dishes. His life changes overnight when he learns that he has a rich half-brother.
He sees how drastically different their lifestyles are. He struggles to find an equilibrium in his profession and his new life. His half-brother and others are persuading him to trade his secret recipes.
Will Sachu share his secret recipes or will he be smart enough and see through their machinations?
Yogi Babu, Vani Bhojan, Myna Nandhini, Nithin Sathya, Chandran, and Elango Kumaravel are a part of this series.
Where To Watch: July 26
Release Date: July 26
Apart from these, the following OTT shows and movies will also drop on various OTT platforms:
'Time Bandits' (Apple TV+)
'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' (Amazon Prime Video)
'House Of Ga’a' (Netflix)
'The Dragon Prince Season 6' (Netflix)
'Resurrected Rides' (Netflix)
'The Decameron' (Netflix)