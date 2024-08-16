New OTT Releases This Week: Shekhar Home, Jackpot, Emily In Paris And More

Emily’s journey in Paris continues with season 4, part 1 where the show depicts the life of the fashionista and social-media marketing executive. She arrives in Paris as part of her company’s French branch. As an American in a French city, she encounters several challenges in terms of her career, friendships, and cultural shifts.

“Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs, and while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season,” said lead star, Lily Collins, at Netflix's global fan event, Tudum.

Will Emily be successful in understanding the difference between her desires and wants?

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, and Samuel Arnold are a part of this series. Part 2 is expected to be released on September 12.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 15