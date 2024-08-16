New OTT Releases This Week: Shekhar Home, Jackpot, Emily In Paris And More

NDTV ProfitTrendingNew OTT Releases This Week: Shekhar Home, Jackpot, Emily In Paris And More
From suspense thrillers to good-feel-like shows are available on different OTT platforms like JioCinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar, and others.

16 Aug 2024, 04:20 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: X/<a href="https://x.com/NetflixUK">@NetflixUK</a></p></div>
Source: X/@NetflixUK

Several series and films released this week can be watched over the weekend. From suspense thrillers to feel-good shows, OTT platforms like JioCinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar, and others, have a spread for the senses this weekend.

Here are the latest OTT releases to be added to your watchlist:

1. 'Shekhar Home'

This is a Bengali spin to the popular detective saga featuring Sherlock Homes. The six-episode series features Shekhar Home, his trusted partner, Jayvrat Sahni, along with Inspector Laha, and other characters.

Each episode adds a new twist to the series. Based in Kolkata, the series reflects different traits of the characters and how circumstances lead them to solve different cases.

Watch the series for some brilliant performances by Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Kirti Kulhari, and Rasika Dugal.

Where To Watch: JioCinema

Release Date: August 14

2. 'Emily In Paris Season 4, Part 1'

Emily’s journey in Paris continues with season 4, part 1 where the show depicts the life of the fashionista and social-media marketing executive. She arrives in Paris as part of her company’s French branch. As an American in a French city, she encounters several challenges in terms of her career, friendships, and cultural shifts.

“Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs, and while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season,” said lead star, Lily Collins, at Netflix's global fan event, Tudum.

Will Emily be successful in understanding the difference between her desires and wants?

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, and Samuel Arnold are a part of this series. Part 2 is expected to be released on September 12.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 15

3. 'Daughters'

This docuseries depicts the lives of four young girls and their imprisoned fathers in a Washington D.C. prison. The girls prepare a special father-daughter dance under the unique fatherhood programme at the prison.

The series showcases the emotional journey of fathers and daughters and how they keep the bond alive regardless of the distance or circumstances.

Natalie Rae and Angela Patton are the directors of this docuseries.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 14

4. 'Jackpot!'

This action comedy is based in the near-future Los Angeles where a state-wide lottery is announced, and participants can kill the winner to claim their prize money. However, the circumstances become more interesting when the rules are further announced. Only participants who have lost can murder the winner to claim the prize money and participants cannot use guns to kill winners. Lastly, they have only 24 hours to kill winners.

Will the original winner survive, or will a participant succeed in killing the winner?

The cast of the movie includes John Cena, Awkwafina, Simu Liu, Sean William Scott, and Ayden Mayeri.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: August 15

5. 'The Union'

What happens when ex-flames unite two decades later for a secret mission in Europe? This action-comedy revolves around Mike and Roxanne where the latter is being included in the mission and informed that they are currently working for ‘the Union’.

Will Roxanne continue to help Mike and ‘the Union’ or catch the first flight home?

The movie features Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg, Mike Colter, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Dana Delany, and J.K. Simmons.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 16

Apart from these, the following shows and series are expected to be available on OTT platforms:

  • 'Bad Monkey' (Apple TV+)

  • 'Industry Season 3' (JioCinema)

  • 'Chamak: The Conclusion' (SonyLiv)

  • 'Bel Air' (JioCinema)

  • 'Pearl' (Netflix)

  • 'I Can't Live Without You' (Netflix)

  • 'Naam Namak Nishan' (Amazon Mini TV)

  • 'Darling' (Disney plus Hotstar)

