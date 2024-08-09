New OTT Releases This Week: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Indian 2, Life Hill Gayi And More
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's lovers on the run Netflix drama 'Fir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is streaming on Netflix.
Amid the festivities in August, OTT platforms have much to offer you to unwind and chill through the weekend. Instead of navigating different OTT platforms to search for the latest releases, check out the list here to sort your preferences for the weekend.
From suspense thrillers to heart-warming romantic comedies, here are the latest OTT releases to watch this weekend.
OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend:
1. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'
This investigative thriller is based in the scenic and mysterious ranges of Uttarakhand. The series depicts three eras -1990, 2001, and 2016. Inspector Vamika Rawat is assigned a murder case that occurred 15 years ago as the government aims to close all unresolved cases in the last 15 years. Rawat and her team work relentlessly to seek justice for the murdered woman, but the investigation unravels more mysteries.
The investigative thriller becomes more exhilarating as Rawat, and her team are asked to close the case within a tough deadline. The mother of the murdered female has been waiting for the truth to be revealed for the last 15 years, will she finally get justice? Will Rawat and her team discover the truth in time or will they get side-tracked?
Get ready to be shocked, amused, and stunned! Just 1 day to go! ð¤©#GyaarahGyaarah premieres 9th August, only on #ZEE5— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) August 8, 2024
#GyaarahGyaarahOnZEE5@umeshbist #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @guneetm @aachinjain @The_RaghavJuyal @Kritika_Kamra #DhairyaKarwa @Dharmatic_ @sikhyaentâ¦ pic.twitter.com/7p9J4M6zVH
This eight-episode series features Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, and Aakash Dixit in pivotal roles.
Where To Watch: Zee5
Release Date: August 9
2. 'Romance In The House'
This K-drama depicts the story of a dysfunctional family. A man leaves his family after they suffer a major business crash. However, he returns to them 11 years later as a wealthy landlord.
The family experiences several unexpected circumstances and the constant push and pull of whether they can trust him again. Will the family forgive him for running away during tough times or has he returned to his family with ulterior motives?
Kim Ji-soo, Ji Jin-hee, and Son Na-eun can be seen in this K-drama.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 10
3. 'Life Hill Gayi'
What happens when two siblings are given the same challenge to acquire their inheritance? This story revolves around two such siblings. Their grandfather gives them the challenge of restoring Hotel Good Morning Woods Villa.
They have to struggle to recruit staff, bring in customers, and maintain standards to restart the hotel. The duo gets trapped in several funny and unexpected situations.
Will they be successful in restoring the hotel or they are just one step away from a major fallout and from losing their inheritance?
Bhai behen ke jhagde, Dadu ki property aur dher saari comedy!— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 5, 2024
Donât miss our new show, #HotstarSpecials #LifeHillGayi streaming from August 9.#LifeHillGayiOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/ZP7iYFJ2zR
Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan, Divyenndu Sharma, Vinay Pathak, and Kabir Bedi are a part of this comedy series.
Where To Watch: Disney plus Hotstar
Release Date: August 9
4. 'Ghudchadi'
This comedy caper begins with a grandmother looking for a bride for her grandson. Her son is also keen to find a bride for his son. But, a single encounter with an ex-flame changes the lives of both father and son.
Soon the father falls for the ex-flame and is determined to marry her, while his son is dating the ex-flame’s daughter. This makes things difficult as either the father or the son can get married. The father is adamant, and the son too is keen to marry the love of his life. Who will sacrifice their love for the other, will it be the son or the father?
Parth Samthaan, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalli Kumar, and Aruna Irani are a part of the movie.
Where To Watch: JioCinema
Release Date: August 9
5. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'
This is a sequel to the romantic thriller 'Hasseen Dillruba' which released in 2021, where the protagonists were in an uneasy arranged marriage and several events led them to run to Agra to start afresh. However, their happy bliss is shortlived with the entry of Abhimanyu, a stranger. Circumstances became more challenging as a police inspector begins troubling them with an ulterior motive. Will the couple be successful in bringing peace in their life again? Or will circumstances tear them apart?
Mirror mirror on the wall, kaun hai sabse hasseen aashiq of them all? ð¥ð— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 3, 2024
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is out on 9 August, only on Netflix â¤ï¸âð¥#PhirAayiHasseenDillrubaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/7QdV5ylPva
Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill, Bhumika Dube, and Aditya Srivastava are a part of this movie.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 9
The following movies and series are available on OTT platforms:
'The Instigators' (Apple TV+)
'Turbo' (SonyLiv)
'Mission: Cross' (Netflix)
'One Fast Move' (Amazon Prime Video)
'Django' (Lionsgate Play)
'Rising Impact Season 2' (Netflix)
'Indian 2' (Netflix)