New OTT Releases This Week: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Indian 2, Life Hill Gayi And More

This investigative thriller is based in the scenic and mysterious ranges of Uttarakhand. The series depicts three eras -1990, 2001, and 2016. Inspector Vamika Rawat is assigned a murder case that occurred 15 years ago as the government aims to close all unresolved cases in the last 15 years. Rawat and her team work relentlessly to seek justice for the murdered woman, but the investigation unravels more mysteries.

The investigative thriller becomes more exhilarating as Rawat, and her team are asked to close the case within a tough deadline. The mother of the murdered female has been waiting for the truth to be revealed for the last 15 years, will she finally get justice? Will Rawat and her team discover the truth in time or will they get side-tracked?