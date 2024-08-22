New OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, The Frog And More

Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released in theatres across the country on June 27.

Since its release, the film has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2024, earning over Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Featuring a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, the action-adventure film is available in Telugu as well as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with subtitles in English on Prime Video. The film's Hindi version is available on Netflix.