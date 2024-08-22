New OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, The Frog And More
'Raayan', which is the 50th movie of Dhanush's career, will be available on Prime Video in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
The weekend offers an exciting mix of genres with comedy, mythology, sci-fi and fiction films dropping on OTT platforms this week
Here's what you can add to your OTT watchlist:
1. 'Kalki 2898 AD'
The fight for tomorrow begins today ð«¡ Watch #Kalki2898AD in Hindi, now on Netflix.#Kalki2898ADOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/XLKLWpxx2L— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2024
Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released in theatres across the country on June 27.
Since its release, the film has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2024, earning over Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office.
Featuring a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, the action-adventure film is available in Telugu as well as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with subtitles in English on Prime Video. The film's Hindi version is available on Netflix.
Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Date And Time
Nag Ashwin's 3D spectacle 'Kalki 2898 AD' made its OTT debut on Prime Video and Netflix on August 22.
2. 'Incoming'
Four young academy students are set to begin their high school journey. Young students and high school is a classic combination of several adventurous incidents as their curiosity drives them to explore the world.
What happens when they are invited to a high school party? Will they experience a typical teenage party or will they get trapped in an astonishing high school drama?
Isabella Ferreira, Mason Thames, Loren Gray, Alo Gallo, Bobby Cannavale, Victoria Moroles, Alejandro Berdia Seiri, and Katlin star are a part of the movie.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 23
3. 'The Frog'
Some things happen for no reason.— Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) August 8, 2024
A suspense thriller revolving around the people whose peaceful lives are upended due to a mysterious guest. #TheFrog is coming August 23, only on #Netflix.#KimYunseok #YoonKyesang #KoMinsi #LeeJungeun pic.twitter.com/wXuDaciJsk
The suspense thriller revolves around a summer where Jeon Young-Ha operates a vacation cottage located deep in the forest. His life is quiet and peaceful, but it takes a drastic turn with the entry of Yoo Sung-A.
Simultaneously, Yoon Bo-Min, who worked in the area as a police officer, is transferred 20 years later to the same location as the chief. She has a habit of solving mysteries, but will she discover a mystery about the vicinity and solve it this time around?
Is the cottage actually peaceful or does it hide some brutal truths of the past? Will the chief be successful in exposing the truth?
Kim Yun-Seok, Go Min-Si, Yoon Kye-Sang, and Lee Jung-Eun are prominent actors in the series.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 23
4. 'Angry Young Men'
â¨Celebrating the Masters of Storytelling. ðð#AngryYoungMenOnPrime, Watch Now:https://t.co/05fse1uDI1@luvsalimkhan @javedakhtarjadu @aliceinandheri #SalmaKhan @BeingSalmanKhan @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid #ZoyaAkhtar @Kagtireema #AlviraKhanAgnihotri @khanarpita @arbaazSkhanâ¦ pic.twitter.com/BUip99iLQd— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 19, 2024
This is a docuseries based on the lives of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar who have been a significant part of Bollywood. This is a three-episode series with a runtime of 45 minutes for each episode. The first episode depicts Khan and Akhtar being a part of the industry and changing their lives for the better.
The second episode portrays their journey and conviction to shape their journeys in the industry. In a nutshell, the series gives you a glimpse of their background, Bollywood journey, and personal lives.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: August 20
5. 'Drive Away Dolls'
The movie is based in 1999 and depicts a journey in the life of two friends, Jamie and Marian. While Jamie has had a break-up, Marian is planning a trip. They hire a car and are set to unwind and forget all their problems. However, they end up driving the wrong vehicle with illegal and dangerous belongings.
Amidst their journey, Jamie convinces Marian to live a little. Once the duo begins enjoying the trip and are set to enter Florida, they face a flat tyre. The owners of the car are also arriving soon. Will Jamie and Marian learn about the illegal possessions in the car? Will they be able to protect themselves? Was this trip an adventure or will it turn into a nightmare?
Geraldine Viswanathan, Margaret Qualley, Colman Domingo, Beanie Feldstein, and Pedro Pascal are a part of this movie.
Where To Watch: JioCinema
Release Date: August 23
Apart from these, the following movies and series will be released on different OTT platforms:
'Terror Tuesday: Extreme' (Netflix)
'That '90s Show Part 3' (Netflix)
'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' (Amazon Prime Video)
'In The Land Of Saints And Sinners' (Lionsgate Play)
'Pachinko Season 2' (Apple TV+)
'Raayan' (Amazon Prime Video)
'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie' (Netflix)