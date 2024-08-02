New OTT Releases For This Week: Brinda, Modern Masters, Lovely Runner And More

This K-drama revolves around the life of a popular K-pop idol and one of his fans. The story takes a drastic turn when the idol experiences a tragic death, leaving fans devastated. However, the series takes yet another turn when the female protagonist time travels to her high school days and changes her life around.

Will she be successful in crossing paths with her favourite K-pop idol or are they destined to part ways?

Ryu Sun Jae, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Seung Hyub, Song Geon Hee, Jung Young Joo, Song Ji Ho, and Kim Won Hae can be seen in the series.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 1