New OTT Releases For This Week: Brinda, Modern Masters, Lovely Runner And More
The biographical documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli is streaming on Netflix.
Along with the popular K-drama 'Lovely Runner' that is streaming in August and a series based on the popular book 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder', the latest OTT releases are a tantalising spread with something for all.
Here are the latest OTT releases:
1. Brinda
This web series is based on a police officer called Brinda. The series depicts how Brinda strives against all odds to reveal the truth and unknowingly challenges societal stigmas. Will she bring peace after discovering the truth or will this lead to another fight?
The final countdown to the most intriguing thriller is here. Just 2 days to unravel the truth.— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 31, 2024
Stream Brinda on Sony LIV from August 2nd.#Brinda #BrindaOnSonyLIV #SonyLIV @trishtrashers @Indrajith_S @suryavangala530 @andstoriesllp @KollaAshish @shakthikanth @artkolla pic.twitter.com/RxR80uijcl
Trisha Krishnan, Sai Kumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Anand Sami, Ravindra Vijay, Rakendu Mouli, Jaya Prakash, and Sandeep Sahu can be seen in the series.
Where To Watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: August 2
2. Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli
The docu-film offers an indepth and intimate look into the mind of visionary filmmaker, SS Rajamouli, who has redefined Indian cinema with his blockbusters such as 'RRR', and 'Bahubali'. It explores the autuer's impact on both the Indian and global cinematic stage.
One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak? ð¥ð¬— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) July 6, 2024
Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, coming on 2 August, only on Netflix!#ModernMastersOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/gNEmhb3Cpv
Alongside his wife, Joe Russo, James Cameron, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, M.M. Keeravani, and Rama Rajamouli are a part of the series.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 2
3. Lovely Runner
A fan risks her past and present to change the future of her idolâand if everyone thinks sheâs crazy, so be it!— Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) July 31, 2024
Starring #ByeonWooseok, #KimHyeyoon, #SongGeonhee, and #LeeSeunghyub, romantic time-slip drama #LovelyRunner is coming to #Netflix in the SEA & SAARC regions on Augustâ¦ pic.twitter.com/fSzoz47Eub
This K-drama revolves around the life of a popular K-pop idol and one of his fans. The story takes a drastic turn when the idol experiences a tragic death, leaving fans devastated. However, the series takes yet another turn when the female protagonist time travels to her high school days and changes her life around.
Will she be successful in crossing paths with her favourite K-pop idol or are they destined to part ways?
Ryu Sun Jae, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Seung Hyub, Song Geon Hee, Jung Young Joo, Song Ji Ho, and Kim Won Hae can be seen in the series.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 1
4. A Good Girl's Guide To Murder
This murder mystery is based on the novel 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' written by Holly Jackson. The story is based in a fictional town named Little Kilton and revolves around Pip, a college student. Pip has set her mind on investigating the murder of a teenage girl, Andie Bell. Pip believes the police have not arrested the right person. Andie is believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who later took his own life after the police found evidence against him.
However, Pip believes there is more to the murder mystery and is adamant on finding the truth.
Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Carla Woodcock, Asha Banks, Henry Ashton, and Rahul Pattni are a part of this murder mystery.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 1
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is coming to Netflix on August 1!— Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) July 20, 2024
Emma Myers will star as the smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi â¤µï¸https://t.co/xGRSivccod
5. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes'
The movie is set 300 years after the reign of Caesar where Proximus Caesar is set to enslave other clans. However, circumstances begin to change when Noa, a common chimpanzee, intervenes and takes a stand for the clan. Noa is set to transform the future of human-like apes for the better.
Will Noa succeed in leading his clan on the right path?
The movie features Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Peter Macon.
Where To Watch: Disney plus Hotstar
Release Date: August 2
Itâs almost time to go ape.#KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes is streaming August 2, only on DisneyPlus Hotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/dpPuDNeF48— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 31, 2024
Apart from these, the following movies and shows are expected to be released on different OTT platforms:
Sleeping Dogs (Lionsgate Play)
Batman: Caped Crusader (Amazon Prime Video)
Ghudchadi (JioCinema)
Unstable Season 2 (Netflix)
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 (Netflix)
Women In Blue (Apple TV+)
Borderless Fog (Netflix)