New GTA 6 Trailer On The Way? PlayStation Store Update Fuels Rumours
Speculation around Grand Theft Auto VI is heating up once again, following a recent PlayStation Store update that has fans excited. The store page for GTA VI was updated to include references to GTA+, Rockstar Games’ subscription service, according to Tom's Guide.
While the change is minor, it serves as a reminder that the company is working on the game, which is currently scheduled for release on May 26, 2026. Even small updates like this are enough to get fans theorising about a potential new trailer or announcement.
Adding to the intrigue, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, is scheduled to host its quarterly earnings call on Nov. 6. Historically, Rockstar and Take-Two have released new game details or trailers ahead of investor calls to excite shareholders and build anticipation. With the call just days away, fans are speculating that a new GTA VI trailer could drop soon.
It has been a few months since the last trailer released, making the timing seem perfect for another reveal. However, the timeline is not exact. The second trailer for GTA VI was released 10 days before the corresponding earnings call in May, and the first trailer was only announced prior to a call without actually appearing before it.
A new trailer could also include an updated release window, as the game has seen several delays leading up to the current 2026 launch date, according to Tom's Guide. Rockstar is yet to confirm an official release date, leaving fans eager for any hint of news.
Interest was further stoked at the end of October, when Rockstar Games redesigned its website, which many fans interpreted as a possible sign that a third trailer could be imminent.
Despite the mounting speculation, there is no certainty about what Rockstar will do. A new trailer could be released before the earnings call, or the company may remain silent until closer to the game’s release. Either way, GTA 6 continues to dominate conversation online, with fans watching for any sign of the next reveal.