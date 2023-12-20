New Covid Variant: WHO Classifies JN.1 Coronavirus Strain As 'Variant Of Interest'

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, WHO wrote, "Due to its rapidly increasing spread, WHO is classifying the variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from the parent lineage BA.2.86. It was previously classified as VOI as part of BA.2.86 sublineages."

Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low, WHO said.

"Despite this, with the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries," according to the global health body.