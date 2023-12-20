New Covid Variant: WHO Classifies JN.1 Coronavirus Strain As 'Variant Of Interest'
The WHO also said that current vaccines are able to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday classified the JN.1 COVID-19 variant as a "variant of interest." The global health body said that this COVID-19 strain does not pose much threat to public health.
WHO's Post On JN.1 Variant
In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, WHO wrote, "Due to its rapidly increasing spread, WHO is classifying the variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from the parent lineage BA.2.86. It was previously classified as VOI as part of BA.2.86 sublineages."
Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low, WHO said.
"Despite this, with the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries," according to the global health body.
Due to its rapidly increasing spread, WHO is classifying the variant JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from the parent lineage BA.2.86. It was previously classified as VOI as part of BA.2.86 sublineages.
First JN.1 Case In India
JN.1 was first detected in Kerala on December 8 in a 79- year-old woman, from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district. She has now recovered, according to authorities.
The subvariant was identified when the sample was put through an ongoing routine surveillance activity of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) and has been linked to the slight upurge in cases in the state.
A case of JN.1, a subvariant of #COVID19, found in Kerala as part of the ongoing routine surveillance by INSACOG
Advisory By Government
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released an advisory on Monday asking states to make arrangements and put public health measures in place to minimise transmission of the infection.
Health authorities have said they are monitoring the situation and have asked people, especially those with comorbidities, to remain cautious.