Netizens Shut Down Trolls Who Ridiculed UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam For Facial Hair
Prachi Nigam has scored 591 out of 600 in her Class 10 exams. Her future academic goal is to crack the IIT-JEE and pursue engineering.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) recently declared results for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. Prachi Nigam from Sitapur was declared the state topper for Class 10.
While the Nigam family was excited about their daughter’s stellar academic achievement, social media trolls tried to mar the moment by making unpleasant comments about Prachi's facial hair.
Before the trolling gained momentum, a section of Netizens came out in support of Prachi. Several said the trolling might impact the child, while others tried to put the focus back on her academic achievement and congratulated her.
Here are a few responses in support of Prachi on social media:
Hey Prachi,— Vandana Gupta ð®ð³ (Modi Ka Parivar) (@im_vandy) April 22, 2024
You are a star â
You are a topper ð
You are an achiever ð
Rest every noise you hear is A BUNCH OF MOÂ®ON$ & TR@$H.
CELEBRATE YOUR VICTORY ð ð
Super proud ðâð#PrachiNigam#UPBoardResult2024 pic.twitter.com/YZkc7MSnoP
I congratulate #PrachiNigam for topping the UP Board High School exams— Priyanka Matanhelia (Ph.D) (@SavvyPriya) April 21, 2024
It's sad to learn that people are trolling her. #PCOS is a debilitating condition, not only physically, but socially and mentally.
Very proud that she has achieved this success despite her health issues pic.twitter.com/B0lw68NrzJ
One day she will fix her facial hair, what you gonna do with your shit thinking. #PrachiNigam pic.twitter.com/PbjWvV7eWf— Bluntdeep (@bluntdeep) April 21, 2024
People who are mocking #PrachiNigam for her facial hair! Sheâs a high school topper who attained over 98% in high school! Something that you never could. So go take a hike you losers.— Sandeep Verma (@Isandeepkverma) April 21, 2024
Prachi, we are proud of you. More power to you. Stay blessed kiddo! pic.twitter.com/MoTJ2hX8Ez
She knew that she got entire life to groom herself, she spent all her time studying— Jignesh Mawali (@JMawaali) April 20, 2024
Queen#PrachiNigam pic.twitter.com/I6BlrJjEpj
She topped the UP boards because she didnât give a F about not meeting the socially constructed beauty standards.— ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) April 20, 2024
Everyone making fun of her should be ashamed of themselves. #PrachiNigam #UPBoardResult
Some low-lifeâs are mocking #PrachiNigam for her facial hair! Sheâs a high school topper who attained over 98% in high school! Sheâs a child and people are mocking her to break her confidence! We need to be ashamed of what we have become as a society!— Mini (@perfectminz) April 20, 2024
Learn to be humble, youâ¦ pic.twitter.com/jJJVfVpXIq
I support #PrachiNigamâ¦— Varun Jamwaal (Modi ji Ka Parivaar) (@VarunJamwaal) April 21, 2024
Those who are laughing on her facial hair, must be low on lifeâ¦Prachi should ignore all these morons and concentrate & celebrate what she has achieved. Proud of her. Go girl and bring the world to your feet. God bless. pic.twitter.com/mCQh0BFn78
People mocking UP board topper for facial hair are the worst kind of scum. 90% women today (including me) struggle with facial hair. Your jokes will be limited till X. But she will definitely touch skies ð #PrachiNigam— Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) April 20, 2024
A total of 29,47,311 students appeared for the Class 10 UPMSP exam. The UP Board saw a passing ratio of 89.55%. While the female students’ passing ratio was 93.40%, the passing ratio of male students was 86.05%, according to the HT report. This means that the board marked a surge in the number of females who cleared class 10th examinations.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students who cleared the exams and said, "Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and their teachers for clearing the Class 10 and the Class 12 UP board exams," he said.
"All of you are the golden future of the 'new Uttar Pradesh'. With such hard work, dedication and patience, I wish that all of you succeed in every test of life. May the blessings of Maa Sharada always remain upon you all!" the CM added.