Netizens Shut Down Trolls Who Ridiculed UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam For Facial Hair

Prachi Nigam has scored 591 out of 600 in her Class 10 exams. Her future academic goal is to crack the IIT-JEE and pursue engineering.

22 Apr 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Image source: Representative/Unsplash

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) recently declared results for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. Prachi Nigam from Sitapur was declared the state topper for Class 10.

While the Nigam family was excited about their daughter’s stellar academic achievement, social media trolls tried to mar the moment by making unpleasant comments about Prachi's facial hair.

Before the trolling gained momentum, a section of Netizens came out in support of Prachi. Several said the trolling might impact the child, while others tried to put the focus back on her academic achievement and congratulated her.

Prachi has scored 591 out of 600 in her Class 10 exams. An HT report stated that her future academic goal is to crack the IIT-JEE and pursue engineering. 

Here are a few responses in support of Prachi on social media:

A total of 29,47,311 students appeared for the Class 10 UPMSP exam. The UP Board saw a passing ratio of 89.55%. While the female students’ passing ratio was 93.40%, the passing ratio of male students was 86.05%, according to the HT report. This means that the board marked a surge in the number of females who cleared class 10th examinations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students who cleared the exams and said, "Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and their teachers for clearing the Class 10 and the Class 12 UP board exams," he said.

"All of you are the golden future of the 'new Uttar Pradesh'. With such hard work, dedication and patience, I wish that all of you succeed in every test of life. May the blessings of Maa Sharada always remain upon you all!" the CM added.

