Netizens Shut Down Trolls Who Ridiculed UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam For Facial Hair

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) recently declared results for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. Prachi Nigam from Sitapur was declared the state topper for Class 10.

While the Nigam family was excited about their daughter’s stellar academic achievement, social media trolls tried to mar the moment by making unpleasant comments about Prachi's facial hair.

Before the trolling gained momentum, a section of Netizens came out in support of Prachi. Several said the trolling might impact the child, while others tried to put the focus back on her academic achievement and congratulated her.