Netflix September 2025 India Releases: Aryan Khan's Debut, Manoj Bajpayee's Inspector Zende And More

3. Wednesday Season 2, Part 2

The much-anticipated second part of the popular web series Wednesday Season 2 will be released on Sept. 3. The new season will face tougher challenges, uncover new secrets, deal with enemies, and navigate her relationships while continuing school at Nevermore. The cast for Part 2 includes returning stars such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Emma Myers, and Hunter Doohan. The new part will also feature Lady Gaga in a guest role.

4. Beauty in Black Season 2

Produced by Tony L Strickland and Angi Bones, Beauty in Black will be returning with new season on Sept. 11. The second season will show the continuation of Tyler Perry's drama series. The series follows two women leading very different lives.



5. Black Rabbit

Directed by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the upcoming television miniseries is scheduled to be released on Sept. 18. In the show, Jude Law and Jason Bateman play estranged brothers who fall into the dangerous nightlife of New York City upon their reunion.

6. Billionaires' Bunker

It is an upcoming Spanish-language thriller series co-created by Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. The series promises a high-stakes narrative filled with suspense and drama. The series narrates the lives of ultra-wealthy people as they seek refuge from World War III. It will be released on Sept. 19.

7. Haunted Hotel

It is an upcoming adult animated comedy series created by Matt Roller. The story revolves around a single mom who runs a haunted hotel with her ghost brother, who thinks the other ghosts have clever ideas. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 19.

8. Alice in Borderland Season 3

The latest season features a fresh plot, challenging survival games, and heart-wrenching twists as Usagi and Arisu are split up once more in the deadly Borderland. Helmed by Shinsuke Sato, the show is set to premiere on Sept. 25.