Netflix September 2025 India Releases: Aryan Khan's Debut, Manoj Bajpayee's Inspector Zende And More
September 2025 is going to be a thrilling month for Netflix fans, with a mix of star-studded debuts, the return of favourite shows and gripping new dramas. From the directorial debut show of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to Manoj Bajpayee's quirky cop drama, Netflix is set to offer some exciting movies and series across genres for its viewers in India.
Manoj Bajpayee will be playing Inspector Madhukar Zende in the gripping crime thriller Inspector Zende, which is said to be inspired by real-life incidents. Aryan Khan will also make his directorial debut with the series Ba***ds Of Bollywood.
Netflix September 2025 India Releases:
1. Inspector Zende
Helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the quirky crime thriller will be released on Sept. 5. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende and Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a character said to be inspired by the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj.
2. Ba***ds of Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is expected to be streaming on Netflix from Sept. 18.
3. Wednesday Season 2, Part 2
The much-anticipated second part of the popular web series Wednesday Season 2 will be released on Sept. 3. The new season will face tougher challenges, uncover new secrets, deal with enemies, and navigate her relationships while continuing school at Nevermore. The cast for Part 2 includes returning stars such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Emma Myers, and Hunter Doohan. The new part will also feature Lady Gaga in a guest role.
4. Beauty in Black Season 2
Produced by Tony L Strickland and Angi Bones, Beauty in Black will be returning with new season on Sept. 11. The second season will show the continuation of Tyler Perry's drama series. The series follows two women leading very different lives.
5. Black Rabbit
Directed by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the upcoming television miniseries is scheduled to be released on Sept. 18. In the show, Jude Law and Jason Bateman play estranged brothers who fall into the dangerous nightlife of New York City upon their reunion.
6. Billionaires' Bunker
It is an upcoming Spanish-language thriller series co-created by Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. The series promises a high-stakes narrative filled with suspense and drama. The series narrates the lives of ultra-wealthy people as they seek refuge from World War III. It will be released on Sept. 19.
7. Haunted Hotel
It is an upcoming adult animated comedy series created by Matt Roller. The story revolves around a single mom who runs a haunted hotel with her ghost brother, who thinks the other ghosts have clever ideas. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 19.
8. Alice in Borderland Season 3
The latest season features a fresh plot, challenging survival games, and heart-wrenching twists as Usagi and Arisu are split up once more in the deadly Borderland. Helmed by Shinsuke Sato, the show is set to premiere on Sept. 25.