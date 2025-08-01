Business NewsTrendingNetflix Removals August 2025: Dunkirk To Boss Baby, Check Full List Of Top Movies And Shows
Netflix Removals August 2025: Dunkirk To Boss Baby, Check Full List Of Top Movies And Shows

The OTT giant keeps on rotating content regularly. In August, it will remove some movies and shows in a phased manner throughout the month.

01 Aug 2025, 09:01 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is among the movies to leave Netflix in August.  (Photo Source: X/@dunkirkmovie)

While Netflix is set to launch exciting new titles in August 2025, it will also remove several films and shows from its library. 

Some of the titles leaving include Dunkirk (2017), Ever After High (Seasons 1–5), The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai (2017), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) and The Boss Baby (2017). 

Here’s the full list of shows and movies scheduled to be removed from Netflix in August:

Movies Leaving Netflix on August 1

  • Are We Done Yet? (2007)

  • Bobby Z (2007)

  • Conan the Destroyer (1984)

  • Dawn of the Dead (2004)

  • Dunkirk (2017)

  • Everest (2015) 

  • Fallen (2016)

  • Family Plot (1976)

  • Field of Dreams (1989)

  • For the Love of the Game (1999)

  • Frenzy (1972)

  • Happy Gilmore (1996)

  • Hitchcock (2012)

  • Jack the Giant Slayer (2013)

  • K-9 (1989)

  • Lucy (2014)

  • Matilda (1996)

  • Mid90s (2018) – A24 Removal

  • My Perfect Landing (2020)

  • Psycho (1960)

  • Rear Window (1954)

  • Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

  • Rooster Cogburn (1975)

  • Senna: No Fear, No Limits, No Equal (2010)

  • Shortcomings (2023) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal

  • Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

  • Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

  • Sniper (1993)

  • Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

  • Spanglish (2004)

  • Tiger 24 (2022)

  • The Best Man Holiday (2013)

  • The Birds (1963)

  • The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

  • The Furnace (2021) 

  • The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

  • The Infiltrator (2016) 

  • The Lego Movie (2014) 

  • The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

  • The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

  • The Shack (2017)

  • The Sugarland Express (1974)

  • The Town (2010)

  • The Wedding Planner (2001)

  • Trolls (2016)

  • Uncle Buck (1989) 

  • Vertigo (1958)

Series Leaving Netflix In August 2025

August 1:

  • Close Your Eyes Before It’s Dark (Season 1)

  • Have You Ever Fallen in Love, Miss Jiang? (2016)

  • Heartland (Seasons 1-16)

  • Holey Moley (Multiple Seasons)

  • Life plan A and B (Season 1) 

  • Love Storm (Season 1)

  • Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (Multiple Seasons)

  • Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018)

  • My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

  • Om Nom Stories (Season 1)

  • Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)

August 3

  • Elevator Baby (2019)

  • Shaka Inkosi YamaKhosi (2021)

August 4

The Set Up (2019)

August 5

  • Down Low (2023) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal

  • Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021)

  • Lockdown (2021)

  • Love Is War (2019)

  • My Wife and Kids (Seasons 1-5) – Disney Removal

August 6

Ever After High (Seasons 1-5) – Netflix Original Removal

August 7

  • High-Rise (2015)

  • Man on Wire (2008) 

  • Up North (2018)

August 8

  • Journey to Bethlehem (2023)

  • Nimbe (2019)

August 9

  • Get Hard (2015)

  • Love in Taipei (2023)

  • Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)

August 10

  • Coming from Insanity (2019)

  • Uncle Drew (2018)

August 11

The Vendor (2018)

August 12

  • Black Mass (2015)

  • Blueback (2022)

  • The Razz Guy (2021)

  • The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai (2017)

August 13

  • A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)

  • Chinese Odyssey (Part I) (1995)

  • Chinese Odyssey (Part I) (1995)

August 14

  • Jared Freid: 37 & Single (2023) – Netflix Original Removal

  • Summer Playlist (2025) – Netflix Original Removal

August 15

  • 4th Republic (2019)

  • Ballers (Seasons 1-5) – HBO Removal

  • Learn to Swim (2021)

  • Million Yen Women (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal

  • Where Hope Grows (2014)

August 16

  • Baby Mama (2008)

  • Endless Love (2014)

  • Lagos Real Fake Life (2018)

  • Model (2020)

  • Mother Goose Club (2016)

  • Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

  • Victim Number 8 (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal

August  17

  • Anchor Baby (2010)

  • Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

  • Thanksgiving (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal

  • What’s Leaving Netflix on August 18th

  • Light in the Dark (2019)

August 18

  • Alakada Reloaded (2017)

  • Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

  • Logan Lucky (2017)

August 22

The Boss Baby (2017)

August 24

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)

August 25

Melancholia (2011)

August 26

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

August 29

Kardec (2019)

August 31

  • The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

  • The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

