Netflix Removals August 2025: Dunkirk To Boss Baby, Check Full List Of Top Movies And Shows
The OTT giant keeps on rotating content regularly. In August, it will remove some movies and shows in a phased manner throughout the month.
While Netflix is set to launch exciting new titles in August 2025, it will also remove several films and shows from its library.
Some of the titles leaving include Dunkirk (2017), Ever After High (Seasons 1–5), The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai (2017), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) and The Boss Baby (2017).
Here’s the full list of shows and movies scheduled to be removed from Netflix in August:
Movies Leaving Netflix on August 1
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
Bobby Z (2007)
Conan the Destroyer (1984)
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Dunkirk (2017)
Everest (2015)
Fallen (2016)
Family Plot (1976)
Field of Dreams (1989)
For the Love of the Game (1999)
Frenzy (1972)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
Hitchcock (2012)
Jack the Giant Slayer (2013)
K-9 (1989)
Lucy (2014)
Matilda (1996)
Mid90s (2018) – A24 Removal
My Perfect Landing (2020)
Psycho (1960)
Rear Window (1954)
Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)
Rooster Cogburn (1975)
Senna: No Fear, No Limits, No Equal (2010)
Shortcomings (2023) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal
Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)
Sniper (1993)
Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)
Spanglish (2004)
Tiger 24 (2022)
The Best Man Holiday (2013)
The Birds (1963)
The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
The Furnace (2021)
The Ghost and the Tout (2018)
The Infiltrator (2016)
The Lego Movie (2014)
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
The Shack (2017)
The Sugarland Express (1974)
The Town (2010)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Trolls (2016)
Uncle Buck (1989)
Vertigo (1958)
Series Leaving Netflix In August 2025
August 1:
Close Your Eyes Before It’s Dark (Season 1)
Have You Ever Fallen in Love, Miss Jiang? (2016)
Heartland (Seasons 1-16)
Holey Moley (Multiple Seasons)
Life plan A and B (Season 1)
Love Storm (Season 1)
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (Multiple Seasons)
Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018)
My Perfect Landing (Season 1)
Om Nom Stories (Season 1)
Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)
August 3
Elevator Baby (2019)
Shaka Inkosi YamaKhosi (2021)
August 4
The Set Up (2019)
August 5
Down Low (2023) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal
Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021)
Lockdown (2021)
Love Is War (2019)
My Wife and Kids (Seasons 1-5) – Disney Removal
August 6
Ever After High (Seasons 1-5) – Netflix Original Removal
August 7
High-Rise (2015)
Man on Wire (2008)
Up North (2018)
August 8
Journey to Bethlehem (2023)
Nimbe (2019)
August 9
Get Hard (2015)
Love in Taipei (2023)
Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)
August 10
Coming from Insanity (2019)
Uncle Drew (2018)
August 11
The Vendor (2018)
August 12
Black Mass (2015)
Blueback (2022)
The Razz Guy (2021)
The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai (2017)
August 13
A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)
A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)
Chinese Odyssey (Part I) (1995)
August 14
Jared Freid: 37 & Single (2023) – Netflix Original Removal
Summer Playlist (2025) – Netflix Original Removal
August 15
4th Republic (2019)
Ballers (Seasons 1-5) – HBO Removal
Learn to Swim (2021)
Million Yen Women (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal
Where Hope Grows (2014)
August 16
Baby Mama (2008)
Endless Love (2014)
Lagos Real Fake Life (2018)
Model (2020)
Mother Goose Club (2016)
Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)
Victim Number 8 (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal
August 17
Anchor Baby (2010)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
Thanksgiving (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 18th
Light in the Dark (2019)
August 18
Alakada Reloaded (2017)
Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)
Logan Lucky (2017)
August 22
The Boss Baby (2017)
August 24
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)
August 25
Melancholia (2011)
August 26
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)
August 29
Kardec (2019)
August 31
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)