Netflix Engagement Report: Here's The List Of 50 Most Watched Movies And Shows On Netflix
This comprehensive report covers more than 18,000 titles representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix.
Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday published a report revealing viewership statistics on nearly all of its shows and movies. The "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report" titled report will be published twice a year, Netflix said.
This comprehensive report covers over 18,000 titles representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix — and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. It includes:
Hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours;
The premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film; and
Whether a title was available globally.
Netflix Engagement Report
Over 60% of Netflix titles released between January and June 2023 appeared on Netflix's weekly Top 10 lists. The following list reveals the hours of first 50 titles viewed from January to June 2023
Here are some insights shared by Netflix:
Some favourites made a comeback - like Ginny & Georgia, Alice in Borderland, The Marked Heart, Outer Banks, You, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, XO Kitty and film sequels Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2.
New series like The Night Agent, The Diplomat, Beef, The Glory, Alpha Males, FUBAR and Fake Profile generated huge audiences and fandoms.
The size of the audience of Netflix's films across every genre increased including The Mother, Luther: The Fallen Sun, You People, AKA, ¡Que viva México! and Hunger.
Non-English stories generated 30% of all viewing;
The staying power of titles on Netflix extended well beyond their premieres. All Quiet on the Western Front, for example, debuted in October 2022 and generated 80M hours viewed between January and June.
A Bloomberg report said that the disclosure by Netflix follows a months-long fight between Hollywood labour unions and major studios.
In the wake of two strikes, writers and actors won more compensation for their work in streaming, and their pay hinges in part on greater disclosure of US viewer data by services like Netflix, the report said.
“Over the last 16 years of streaming one constant has been people asking for more viewership data,” Netflix co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos said on a call with journalists, according to Bloomberg.
The lack of transparency created “mistrust over time” with creatives, he said.