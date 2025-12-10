Netflix Co-CEO Makes The Case For Regulators To Approve Warner Bros Deal — Here's Why

Netflix's proposal to acquire a major slice of Warner Bros. Discovery has triggered one of the biggest corporate dramas that the US media industry has seen in years, complete with bidding wars, antitrust concerns and surprise counteroffers.

Amid this scenario, Netflix’s Co-CEO Greg Peters has stepped forward to explain why he believes regulators should clear the deal.

Speaking at UBS’ 2025 Global Media and Communications Conference in New York on Dec. 8, Peters directly addressed concerns that the acquisition would strengthen Netflix’s dominance in the streaming world. Instead of focusing on subscriber numbers, he shifted the conversation to viewership in terms of total hours, an area where Netflix’s competitors, he said, remain formidable.

“We go from 8% of viewed hours today in the United States to 9%. We’re still behind YouTube at 13%,” Peters said, referring to what would happen if Netflix acquired HBO and HBO Max, according to the Wrap.

He added another comparison. If Paramount, which accounted for 8.2% of November viewership, buys all of Warner Bros. Discovery, the combined company would command 13.8% of all US viewership, placing it ahead of both Netflix and YouTube.