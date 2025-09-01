Nepal's Ban On Solo Climbs On Mount Everest, Other 8,000-Metre Peaks Comes Into Effect

Nepal has brought into force a change to its mountaineering rules from today (Sep. 1), formally ending solo expeditions to the world’s highest peaks and introducing a revised fee structure for climbers.

The regulations, announced earlier this year in the Sixth Amendment to Nepal’s Mountaineering Regulation and published in the Nepal Gazette, make it mandatory for climbers to have professional support on all mountains rising above 8,000 metres.

“When climbing a mountain peak with an altitude of more than 8,000 metres, every two members of the mountaineering team must be accompanied by at least one altitude worker or mountain guide,” the new rule states. For other mountains, each team is required to have at least one mountain guide with them,” the new rules mandate.

According to ANI, the directive applies to all 14 peaks in the world that exceed 8,000 metres, including Mount Everest. The move puts an end to independent expeditions, regardless of whether climbers use the alpine or the traditional expedition style.