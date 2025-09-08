Nepal Social Media Ban: Protest Rallies Turn Violent In Kathmandu, 42 Injured|Watch

At least 42 people were injured as violent demonstrations led by youths against Nepal government imposed ban on social media sites intensified in Kathmandu. The protest prompted the authorities to impose a day-long curfew in parts of the capital city, PTI reported citing a police statement.

The protest was against the ban on social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others.

The PTI reprot added that, atleast one person was killed in the violence; however, there was no official confirmation.