Nepal Social Media Ban: Protest Rallies Turn Violent In Kathmandu, 42 Injured|Watch
The Gen Z group of Kathmandu took out protest rallies in Maitighar Mandala and various other places to protest the government’s move.
At least 42 people were injured as violent demonstrations led by youths against Nepal government imposed ban on social media sites intensified in Kathmandu. The protest prompted the authorities to impose a day-long curfew in parts of the capital city, PTI reported citing a police statement.
The protest was against the ban on social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others.
The PTI reprot added that, atleast one person was killed in the violence; however, there was no official confirmation.
Thousands of youths, including school students, marched through Maitighar and Baneshwor areas from early Monday morning, accusing the government of rampant corruption and suppressing freedom of expression by banning 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and X.
The protests turned violent when agitators broke through police barricades near the Parliament building. Security personnel resorted to baton charges, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, PTI reported qouting eyewitnesses.
The Kathmandu District Administration issued a prohibitory order from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm in areas surrounding the Parliament building to curb the unrest.
Nepal on Thursday banned social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube among others for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline. According to the notice issued by the ministry, the social media companies were given seven days from August 28 to register.
Even when the deadline expired on Wednesday night, none of the large social media platforms — including Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Alphabet (YouTube), X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and LinkedIn — submitted applications.
#WATCH | Nepal: Thousands of people stage massive protest in Kathmandu against the ban on social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others. pic.twitter.com/sJWDaIoRhB— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025
Pic/NDTV
GenZ Protests In Kathmandu
The Gen Z group of Kathmandu, composed of people below the age of 28, took out protest rallies in Maitighar Mandala and various other places to protest the government’s move.
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah in a social media post extended his "full support” to the protests by the youths. "I cannot attend due to age restrictions, but it is important to understand their voices. I fully support them," he said.
Another group of youngsters, who launched a campaign called 'Nepo Kid' on various social media platforms, are also joining the protest rally.
Nepal : CALL FOR PROTEST— Neha Gurung (@nehaGurung1692) September 8, 2025
GEN-Z CALLS FOR PROTEST AGAINST CORRUPTION & SOCIAL MEDIA BAN ON SEPTEMBER 8 AT MAITIGHAR.
What is your opinion on this protest? pic.twitter.com/Ck3c9LWb9Q
Thousands of Gen Z protesters gathered in Maitighar to protest against corruption and the governmentâs decision to silence free speech by banning social media apps. pic.twitter.com/wtfrwPpLi4— trending Nepal (@trending_Nepal) September 8, 2025
Dozens of journalists demonstrated at Maitighar Mandala in the heart of Kathmandu protesting against the government’s decision to ban 26 social media platforms.
They also demanded immediate lifting of the ban, saying the move breaches press freedom and freedom of expression of the citizens.
à¤¯à¥ à¤¤à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥¤ GenZ revolution Nepal. pic.twitter.com/Fkv14KWkii— à¤¨à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¯ (@thenepalitruth) September 8, 2025
Gen Z Nepalis stage a demonstration in Kathmandu against corruption, malgovernance, and the ban on social media platforms on Sunday. Youth have gathered for similar demonstrations across Nepal. #nepobaby #SocialMediaBan— Nepali Times (@NepaliTimes) September 8, 2025
Photos: SUDIKSHA TULADHAR, SANGYA LAMSAL/NEPALI TIMES pic.twitter.com/AbHyBWSknA
Separately, the Computer Association of Nepal (CAN) in a statement said that shutting down important platforms like Facebook, X, and YouTube all at once can have a serious impact on education, business, communication, and the daily lives of ordinary citizens.
"This move of the government also poses the risk of Nepal falling behind the world digitally,” CAN president Sunaina Ghimire said, adding that sufficient discussions should be held with stakeholders to bring practical solutions.
"Similarly, due to the large number of users earning income by posting content on social media, there is a risk that the ban could lead to job losses and businesses collapsing," reads the statement.
Nepal PM Dismisses Protests
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday, speaking about the government’s decision to ban unregistered social media platforms, said the "nation being undermined can never be tolerated."
According to PTI, the prime minister said the party is not against social media "but what cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law. The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals. How can it be acceptable to defy the law, disregard the constitution, and disrespect national dignity, independence, and sovereignty,” he said.
Referring to the recent mounting criticism, he called protesters and agitating voices "puppets who only oppose for the sake of opposing."
- with inputs from PTI