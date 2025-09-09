Nepal Social Media Ban: A Look at Countries With Strict Restrictions On Online Platforms
Amid Nepal’s temporary social media ban, here’s a look at how countries around the world restrict access to online platforms.
In a late-night cabinet decision, the Nepal government lifted the ban on social media platforms. “The government has already decided to open social media by addressing the demand of Gen-Z,” Prithvi Subba Gurung, Nepal’s minister for communication, information and broadcasting, said.
Last week, the government implemented the ban, saying it was necessary to tackle fake news, hate speech and online fraud. This triggered a nationwide protest, with the youngsters confronting the police, leading to the deaths of 19 people.
Here are other countries that banned social media platforms in the past.
China
YouTube, Facebook, X, WhatsApp and other major Western platforms are blocked by China's “Great Firewall.” People use domestic substitutes like WeChat and Weibo. Even those are strictly regulated and watched over by the government.
India
On June 29, 2020, India blocked TikTok along with 58 other apps of Chinese origin, citing concerns over national sovereignty, public order and state security. The decision came in the wake of violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.
North Korea
Internet access in North Korea is almost entirely restricted. Only the domestic intranet, Kwangmyong, closely watched and cut off from the global internet, is accessible to the people. Social media is strictly prohibited. Using it without permission would result in harsh consequences.
Iran
Iran has prohibited a number of social media sites, including YouTube, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). In the past, people have also been detained for posting anything considered immoral or critical of the state. The government always keeps an eye on internet activity.
Saudi Arabia
Social media is accessible in Saudi Arabia, but online activity and behaviour are regulated under the Cybercrime Law. In the past, arrests have been made in response to posts that were critical of the royal family and government policies.
Russia
In 2022, Russia banned Facebook and Instagram. It did so because the country considered them to be extremist organisations. The government also tracks citizens’ online usage and places restrictions on other sites.
Bangladesh
When protests against education reforms took place in August 2024, Bangladesh restricted access to TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube. Concerns regarding disinformation and public safety were mentioned as reasons by the authorities.
Uganda
Before the 2021 elections in Uganda, Facebook and X were blocked. These social media platforms were accused by the government of resorting to bias and meddling in internal affairs.
Myanmar
Social media and the internet were shut down in Myanmar following the 2021 military takeover. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter were blocked to regulate information and suppress dissent.