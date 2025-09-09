Nepal Social Media Ban: A Look at Countries With Strict Restrictions On Online Platforms

China

YouTube, Facebook, X, WhatsApp and other major Western platforms are blocked by China's “Great Firewall.” People use domestic substitutes like WeChat and Weibo. Even those are strictly regulated and watched over by the government.

India

On June 29, 2020, India blocked TikTok along with 58 other apps of Chinese origin, citing concerns over national sovereignty, public order and state security. The decision came in the wake of violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

North Korea

Internet access in North Korea is almost entirely restricted. Only the domestic intranet, Kwangmyong, closely watched and cut off from the global internet, is accessible to the people. Social media is strictly prohibited. Using it without permission would result in harsh consequences.

Iran

Iran has prohibited a number of social media sites, including YouTube, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). In the past, people have also been detained for posting anything considered immoral or critical of the state. The government always keeps an eye on internet activity.

Saudi Arabia

Social media is accessible in Saudi Arabia, but online activity and behaviour are regulated under the Cybercrime Law. In the past, arrests have been made in response to posts that were critical of the royal family and government policies.

Russia

In 2022, Russia banned Facebook and Instagram. It did so because the country considered them to be extremist organisations. The government also tracks citizens’ online usage and places restrictions on other sites.