Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: New Leader Yet To Be Appointed; Former Chief Justice To Lead Talks
Read below to catch live updates on Nepal.
Nepal PM KP Oli resigned on Tuesday following two days of deadly Gen Z protests in Nepal due to a ban on social media platforms like 'X', Facebook and others. However, the ban was lifted on Monday before Oli resigned.
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Tourist From Maharashtra Stranded
At least 112 tourists, including women and children from Murbad in Thane district, Maharashtra, have been stranded in Nepal, FPJ reported.
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: Former Chief Justice To Lead Talks
The former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki, would be the representative of the Gen Z protesters for negotiations with the Army on government formation, NDTV reported.
Nepal Gen Z Protest Live: No Consensus On New Leader
After the Army took over in Japan some normalcy has returned to the capital city Kathmandu on Wednesday after two days of violent protests. However consenus on a new leader is yet to be reached.
