Business NewsTrendingNDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Date, Award Categories, Key Faces, Where To Watch And More
ADVERTISEMENT

NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Date, Award Categories, Key Faces, Where To Watch And More

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, and actors Janhvi Kapoor and Aryan Khan are among a host of prominent personalities who will be present at the awards ceremony on Dec. 19.

18 Dec 2025, 09:36 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025
(Photo source: NDTV)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The prestigious NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025 awards ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 19. The awards will recognise standout contributors in fields such as science, business, health, social impact, sports and acting.

"India's most coveted award returns. 3 days to go for NDTV Indian of the Year 2025. Save the date: December 19th. Stay tuned," NDTV posted on X.

Big names at the 2025 event will include Shubhanshu Shukla, who reached the International Space Station in June on the Axiom-4 mission, alongside Bollywood figures such as Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and debutant Ahaan Panday, besides BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu.

Last year, the NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 award went to India’s polling booth officers, whose role was critical in conducting the Lok Sabha 2024 polls. 

ALSO READ

Oscars 2026 Shortlists Released: 12 Categories, Indian Movie 'Homebound' Makes Cut — Check Full List
Opinion
Oscars 2026 Shortlists Released: 12 Categories, Indian Movie 'Homebound' Makes Cut — Check Full List
Read More

NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Date And Time

The NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025 awards ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 19. 

NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: How To Watch

You can watch the NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025 awards ceremony on the NDTV channel on TV as well as their YouTube channel. It will also be livestreamed on NDTV Profit's YouTube channel.

NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Jury

The jury for the awards comprises the following members: 

  • Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

  • Rajiv Memani, Chairman & CEO, EY India, President, CII.

  • Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

  • Rajiv Kumar, Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog.

  • Rajeev Misra, CEO & Co-founder, One Investment Management; Former CEO, SoftBank Vision Fund.

  • Sharmila Tagore, veteran actor and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification.

NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Key Faces

The following personalities will be the key faces at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 awards:

  • Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India

  • Janhvi Kapoor, Actor

  • Triptii Dimri, Actor

  • Rashmika Mandanna, Actor

  • Ahaan Panday, Actor

  • Bobby Deol, Actor

  • Lakshya Lalwani, Actor

  • Siddhant Chaturvedi, Actor

  • Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways; I&B; Electronics & Information Technology

  • Jay Shah, Chairman, ICC

  • Vijay Sethupathi, Actor and Film Producer

  • Neeraj Ghaywan, Director and writer

  • Mohit Suri, Film Director

  • Rishab Shetty, Actor and director

  • Arijit Singh, Singer and musician

  • Zakir Khan, Comedian

  • Vicky Kaushal, Actor

  • Aryan Khan, Entrepreneur and filmmaker

  • Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt. of India

  • G Madhavi Latha, Professor, IISc

  • Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain & Test Pilot, IAF

  • Sunil Vachani, Co-founder & Executive Chairman, Dixon Tech

  • Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals

  • Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor

  • Satyanarayana Chava, CEO, Laurus Labs

  • Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Zoho

  • Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah

  • Lalit Keshre, Co-founder & CEO, Groww

  • Dr Pratyush Kumar & Dr Vivek Raghavan, Co-founders, Sarvam AI

  • ICC Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Winning the ICC ODI World Cup in 2025

  • Abhishek Sharma, Indian cricketer

  • D Gukesh, World Chess Champion

  • Divya Deshmukh, Chess Champion

  • Shantanu Agarwal, Founder, Mati Carbon

  • Dr Ashish Satav, Co-Founder, MAHAN Trust

  • Bhim Singh Bhavesh, Social Worker

NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Award Categories

The awards will be given across the following categories:

  • Indian Of The Year

  • Science Icon Of The Year

  • Business Leader Of The Year

  • Health Leader Of The Year

  • Disruptor Of The Year

  • Social Impact Of The Year

  • Sports Performance Of The Year

  • Debutant Actor of the Year

  • Entertainer Of The Year

  • Climate Impact Of The Year

  • Director Of The Year

  • Actor Of The Year (Male)

  • Actor Of The Year (Female)

  • Transformational Leader Of The Year

  • Debutant Director of the Year

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT