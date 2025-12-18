NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Date, Award Categories, Key Faces, Where To Watch And More
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, and actors Janhvi Kapoor and Aryan Khan are among a host of prominent personalities who will be present at the awards ceremony on Dec. 19.
The prestigious NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025 awards ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 19. The awards will recognise standout contributors in fields such as science, business, health, social impact, sports and acting.
"India's most coveted award returns. 3 days to go for NDTV Indian of the Year 2025. Save the date: December 19th. Stay tuned," NDTV posted on X.
Big names at the 2025 event will include Shubhanshu Shukla, who reached the International Space Station in June on the Axiom-4 mission, alongside Bollywood figures such as Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and debutant Ahaan Panday, besides BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu.
Last year, the NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 award went to India’s polling booth officers, whose role was critical in conducting the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.
NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Date And Time
The NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025 awards ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.
NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: How To Watch
You can watch the NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025 awards ceremony on the NDTV channel on TV as well as their YouTube channel. It will also be livestreamed on NDTV Profit's YouTube channel.
NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Jury
The jury for the awards comprises the following members:
Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.
Rajiv Memani, Chairman & CEO, EY India, President, CII.
Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
Rajiv Kumar, Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog.
Rajeev Misra, CEO & Co-founder, One Investment Management; Former CEO, SoftBank Vision Fund.
Sharmila Tagore, veteran actor and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification.
NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Key Faces
The following personalities will be the key faces at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 awards:
Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India
Janhvi Kapoor, Actor
Triptii Dimri, Actor
Rashmika Mandanna, Actor
Ahaan Panday, Actor
Bobby Deol, Actor
Lakshya Lalwani, Actor
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Actor
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways; I&B; Electronics & Information Technology
Jay Shah, Chairman, ICC
Vijay Sethupathi, Actor and Film Producer
Neeraj Ghaywan, Director and writer
Mohit Suri, Film Director
Rishab Shetty, Actor and director
Arijit Singh, Singer and musician
Zakir Khan, Comedian
Vicky Kaushal, Actor
Aryan Khan, Entrepreneur and filmmaker
Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt. of India
G Madhavi Latha, Professor, IISc
Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain & Test Pilot, IAF
Sunil Vachani, Co-founder & Executive Chairman, Dixon Tech
Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals
Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor
Satyanarayana Chava, CEO, Laurus Labs
Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Zoho
Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah
Lalit Keshre, Co-founder & CEO, Groww
Dr Pratyush Kumar & Dr Vivek Raghavan, Co-founders, Sarvam AI
ICC Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Winning the ICC ODI World Cup in 2025
Abhishek Sharma, Indian cricketer
D Gukesh, World Chess Champion
Divya Deshmukh, Chess Champion
Shantanu Agarwal, Founder, Mati Carbon
Dr Ashish Satav, Co-Founder, MAHAN Trust
Bhim Singh Bhavesh, Social Worker
NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: Award Categories
The awards will be given across the following categories:
Indian Of The Year
Science Icon Of The Year
Business Leader Of The Year
Health Leader Of The Year
Disruptor Of The Year
Social Impact Of The Year
Sports Performance Of The Year
Debutant Actor of the Year
Entertainer Of The Year
Climate Impact Of The Year
Director Of The Year
Actor Of The Year (Male)
Actor Of The Year (Female)
Transformational Leader Of The Year
Debutant Director of the Year