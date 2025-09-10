Nayanthara's Netflix Documentary Faces New Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Chandramukhi' Clips

In this latest case, AB International, the copyright holder of Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth, Jyotika, and Nayanthara, claims the documentary included parts of their film without consent.

Despite a legal notice demanding the clips be removed and Rs 5 crore in damages, the documentary continues to stream with the contested content.

AB International petitioned the court to restrain Tarc Studios from using the Chandramukhi footage, remove the clips from the documentary, and provide an account of profits earned from streaming.

Tarc Studios' counsel Justice Senthilkumar, stated that negotiations are ongoing to resolve the matter. The court has granted Tarc Studios until October 6 to file their reply.

The Netflix docu-drama, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, offers an insight into Nayanthara’s professional and personal life, including her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.