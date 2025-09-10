Nayanthara's Netflix Documentary Faces New Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Chandramukhi' Clips
The Madras High Court ordered on Wednesday the makers of Nayanthara's Netflix documentary, Tarc Studios, to respond to allegations of unauthorised use of footage from the hit Tamil film Chandramukhi.
The documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, was released in November 2024.
In this latest case, AB International, the copyright holder of Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth, Jyotika, and Nayanthara, claims the documentary included parts of their film without consent.
Despite a legal notice demanding the clips be removed and Rs 5 crore in damages, the documentary continues to stream with the contested content.
AB International petitioned the court to restrain Tarc Studios from using the Chandramukhi footage, remove the clips from the documentary, and provide an account of profits earned from streaming.
Tarc Studios' counsel Justice Senthilkumar, stated that negotiations are ongoing to resolve the matter. The court has granted Tarc Studios until October 6 to file their reply.
The Netflix docu-drama, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, offers an insight into Nayanthara’s professional and personal life, including her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.
Nayanthara-Dhanush Controversy
Previously, Tamil superstar Dhanush had filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara for using scenes from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without permission. His production company, Wunderbar Films, sought Rs 1 crore in damages, and that case remains ongoing.
In November 2024, Nayanthara wrote an open letter in which she took a dig at Dhanush for denying permission to use songs and visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a 2010 romantic comedy starring her and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie was produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and directed by Shivan.
She questioned whether Dhanush’s decision stemmed from a "personal grudge" rather than business concerns, alleging that he demanded Rs 10 crore for three-second clips shot on personal devices during the making of the decade-old film. Nayanthara described the move as an “all-time low” for Dhanush, whom she referred to as a former friend.
Nayanthara highlighted the "moral side" of the issue, which she said "must be defended in the court of God". "It has been almost 10 years since the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s release, but the vile behaviour persists behind a mask,” she alleged.