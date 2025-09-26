Navratri 2025: What Colour To Wear Today On Day 5; Check Day-Wise Guide
Navratri 2025, Day 5 Colour And Goddess: The fifth day of Navratri is devoted to Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She is associated with the colour green, symbolising peace and purity
Navratri, which began on Sept. 22, has already entered its fifth day. Celebrated with devotion across India, the festival honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day is dedicated to a different avatar.
The fifth day of Navratri is devoted to Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She is associated with the colour green, symbolising peace and purity. Devotees believe that worshipping her brings joy, calmness and spiritual growth.
Devotees celebrate the day by observing fasts, offering prayers and performing rituals to seek her blessings. The festival will conclude with Dussehra on Oct. 2.
Navratri Day 5 (Sept. 26): Maa Skandamata
On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees worship Skandamata, the mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya). She is shown seated on a lotus, holding baby Skanda on her lap. Her image reflects peace and strength. Skandamata is believed to bless her devotees with wisdom, family harmony and inner courage.
For Sharad Navratri, the sacred colour for Day 5 is green. It stands for growth, harmony and prosperity. It is believed that wearing green on this day will help the devotees to connect with the goddess’s nurturing and protective energy.
The bhog offered to Skandamata is banana, symbolising nourishment and simplicity. Many devotees may also offer her kheer, a sweet rice pudding or any other offering of their choice. Maa Skandamata's vehicle is a lion.
Navratri 2025 Colours List With Dates
Day 5 (Sept. 26): The day celebrates Maa Skandamata. Devotees wear green, representing growth, harmony, and new beginnings.
Day 6 (Sept. 27): Maa Katyayani is worshipped on this day. People wear grey, symbolising balance and emotional stability.
Day 7 (Sept. 28): Maa Kalaratri is honoured On the seventh day of Navratri. It is said people should wear orange on this day as it evokes warmth, enthusiasm, and positivity.
Day 8 (Sept. 29): On Maha Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Devotees wear peacock green, which signifies nobility, compassion, and renewal. People also perform Kanya Puja on this day.
Day 9 (Sept. 30): Devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri on Maha Navami. Pink is the colour of the day. It symbolises universal love, harmony and kindness.