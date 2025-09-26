Navratri 2025: What Colour To Wear Today On Day 5; Check Day-Wise Guide

Navratri, which began on Sept. 22, has already entered its fifth day. Celebrated with devotion across India, the festival honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day is dedicated to a different avatar.

The fifth day of Navratri is devoted to Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She is associated with the colour green, symbolising peace and purity. Devotees believe that worshipping her brings joy, calmness and spiritual growth.

Devotees celebrate the day by observing fasts, offering prayers and performing rituals to seek her blessings. The festival will conclude with Dussehra on Oct. 2.