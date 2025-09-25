Navratri 2025: What Colour To Wear Today On Day 4; Check Day-Wise Guide

Navratri is a major Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion across India. It honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga and symbolises the victory of good over evil. The nine-day festival began on Sept. 22 and will end with Dussehra on Oct. 2.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. During the nine days, devotees fast and pray to all the goddesses and seek their blessings.

On the fourth day of Navratri, celebrated on Sept. 25, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda. She is believed to bless her devotees with health, wealth and strength. Worshipping her brings positive energy and removes obstacles.