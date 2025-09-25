Navratri 2025: What Colour To Wear Today On Day 4; Check Day-Wise Guide
Navrati 2025 Colours List And Goddess: On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda. She is believed to bless her devotees with health, wealth and strength.
Navratri is a major Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion across India. It honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga and symbolises the victory of good over evil. The nine-day festival began on Sept. 22 and will end with Dussehra on Oct. 2.
Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. During the nine days, devotees fast and pray to all the goddesses and seek their blessings.
On the fourth day of Navratri, celebrated on Sept. 25, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda. She is believed to bless her devotees with health, wealth and strength. Worshipping her brings positive energy and removes obstacles.
Navratri Day 4 (Sept. 25): Maa Kushmanda
The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. It is believed that worshipping Maa Kushmanda with devotion removes sorrow, diseases and troubles, while bringing prosperity and wealth.
According to Hindu scriptures, Maa Kushmanda resides in the core of the Sun. Her divine light is said to illuminate all directions. Maa Kushmanda is depicted with eight arms, which is why she is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. She holds a kamandal, bow, arrow, lotus flower, a pot filled with nectar, discus, mace, and rosary in her hands. Her divine mount is a lion.
On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees should wake up early, bathe and wear clean clothes. After meditating on Maa Kushmanda, offer her incense, sandalwood paste, akshat (rice), red flowers, fruits and sweets. It is believed that Maa Kushmanda loves malpua as her favourite offering. She also accepts curd and halwa. Red flowers like hibiscus, red lotus and marigold are considered most dear to her.
Navratri 2025 Colours List With Dates
Day 4 (Sept. 25): Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on this day. Devotees wear yellow as it symbolises joy and positivity.
Day 5 (Sept. 26): People offer prayers to Maa Skandamata, one of the forms of Goddess Durga. The colour of the day is green. It represents growth, harmony, and new beginnings.
Day 6 (Sept. 27): Maa Katyayani is worshipped on day 6 of Navratri. Devotees wear grey as it symbolises balance and emotional stability.
Day 7 (Sept. 28): The seventh day of Navratri is for Maa Kalaratri. The colour is orange. It evokes warmth, enthusiasm, and positivity.
Day 8 (Sept. 29): Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on day 8, and devotees wear peacock green, linked to nobility, compassion, and renewal.
Day 9 (Sept. 30): Maa Siddhidatri is honoured, and devotees wear pink, symbolising universal love, harmony, and kindness