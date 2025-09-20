Navratri 2025: What Are The 9 Forms Of Goddess Durga And Their Significance

3. Maa Chandraghanta – The Goddess of Courage

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. With a crescent moon on her forehead shaped like a bell ('ghanta'), the deity embodies bravery. Riding a tiger, Chandraghanta is regarded as the goddess who removes all obstacles from the lives of her devotees and blesses them with courage and wisdom.

4. Maa Kushmanda – The Cosmic Creator

Devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, the cosmic creator, on the fourth day. She is regarded as the creator of the universe and the custodian of cosmic energy. Known as the Adi-Shakti, devotees invoke her blessings for balance in their lives and to channelise their energy in a positive direction.

5. Maa Skandamata – The Mother of Lord Kartikeya

The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Maa Skandamata, who holds her son, Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), on her lap. Skandamata is a symbol of maternal strength and compassion. It is believed that worshipping her brings maternal love, purity and knowledge.

6. Maa Katyayani – The Warrior Goddess

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees worship the warrior goddess Maa Katyayani, who symbolises bravery, strength and the victory over evil forces. She was born as the daughter of the sage Katyayan and often appears holding a sword, poised to combat evil.

7. Maa Kaalratri – The Destroyer Of Darkness

Devotees worship Maa Kaalratri, the ferocious and powerful manifestation of Goddess Durga, on the seventh day. She is often portrayed with unkempt hair and a dark complexion. Maa Kaalratri is known for the annihilation of darkness, evil and ignorance. It is believed that her blessings eliminate all evil forces in the lives of devotees.

8. Maa Mahagauri – The Goddess of Purity and Serenity

Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri, and she symbolises wisdom, serenity and purity. She represents transformation by penance, and mental and spiritual purification. Maa Mahagauri is believed to grant spiritual purity to her followers and often appears riding a bull while wearing a white robe.