Navratri 2025: What Are The 9 Forms Of Goddess Durga And Their Significance
From the peaceful energy of Maa Shailputri to the ferocious and powerful protector Maa Kaalratri, each incarnation of Goddess Durga symbolises various aspects of spirituality.
Navratri, dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, is a widely celebrated Hindu festival in India. This year, Navratri festival will be celebrated from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.
Each day of Navratri, spanning nine nights in the 'shukla paksha' of the Hindu month of 'Ashwin', is dedicated to a specific form of Goddess Durga. The nine-day festival culminates on Vijayadashami or Dussehra.
Navratri is an occasion to worship the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga, known as Navadurga, and seek her blessings. From the peaceful energy of Maa Shailputri to the ferocious and powerful protector Maa Kaalratri, each incarnation of Goddess Durga symbolises various aspects of spirituality.
Here is a look at each form of Navadurga worshipped on specific days during Navratri:
Here Are The Nine Forms Of Maa Durga
1. Maa Shailputri – Daughter of the Mountain
The Sanskrit word 'Shail-putri' literally means 'daughter of the mountain'. Shailputri is considered the first form of Goddess Durga in the Navdurga incarnations. As per Hindu mythology, she is the daughter of the mountain king Himalaya. Perched atop a bull, she appears serene and majestic, clutching a lotus and a trident in her hand. She symbolises purity, rootedness and stability. It’s believed that worshipping Shailputri brings good fortune.
2. Maa Brahmacharini – The Goddess of Penance and Wisdom
On the second day of Navratri, devotees offer prayers to Maa Brahmacharini, who represents the path of chastity and devotion. Brahmacharini holds a ‘kamandal’ or water pot in her left hand and a ‘jap mala’ (rosary) in her right, signifying devotion, austerity, and unwavering discipline.
3. Maa Chandraghanta – The Goddess of Courage
The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. With a crescent moon on her forehead shaped like a bell ('ghanta'), the deity embodies bravery. Riding a tiger, Chandraghanta is regarded as the goddess who removes all obstacles from the lives of her devotees and blesses them with courage and wisdom.
4. Maa Kushmanda – The Cosmic Creator
Devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, the cosmic creator, on the fourth day. She is regarded as the creator of the universe and the custodian of cosmic energy. Known as the Adi-Shakti, devotees invoke her blessings for balance in their lives and to channelise their energy in a positive direction.
5. Maa Skandamata – The Mother of Lord Kartikeya
The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Maa Skandamata, who holds her son, Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), on her lap. Skandamata is a symbol of maternal strength and compassion. It is believed that worshipping her brings maternal love, purity and knowledge.
6. Maa Katyayani – The Warrior Goddess
On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees worship the warrior goddess Maa Katyayani, who symbolises bravery, strength and the victory over evil forces. She was born as the daughter of the sage Katyayan and often appears holding a sword, poised to combat evil.
7. Maa Kaalratri – The Destroyer Of Darkness
Devotees worship Maa Kaalratri, the ferocious and powerful manifestation of Goddess Durga, on the seventh day. She is often portrayed with unkempt hair and a dark complexion. Maa Kaalratri is known for the annihilation of darkness, evil and ignorance. It is believed that her blessings eliminate all evil forces in the lives of devotees.
8. Maa Mahagauri – The Goddess of Purity and Serenity
Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri, and she symbolises wisdom, serenity and purity. She represents transformation by penance, and mental and spiritual purification. Maa Mahagauri is believed to grant spiritual purity to her followers and often appears riding a bull while wearing a white robe.
9. Maa Siddhidatri – The Giver of Spiritual Powers
On the ninth day, Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Navdurga, bestows divine powers and spiritual accomplishments. She is referred to as the goddess who bestows 'siddhis', or supernatural abilities, on her devotees.