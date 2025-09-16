⁠Navratri 2025: 'Garba Queen' Falguni Pathak To Perform At BKC, Check Ticket Prices And Other Details

Falguni Pathak's 'Radiance Dandiya' Navratri programme is scheduled from Monday, Sept. 22, to Wednesday, Oct. 1, starting 8 p.m. daily. For around six hours each night, Pathak and other artistes will belt out songs in Gujarati and Hindi.

The Navratri event will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).