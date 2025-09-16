Navratri 2025: 'Garba Queen' Falguni Pathak To Perform At BKC, Check Ticket Prices And Other Details
Falguni Pathak will light up Navratri 2025 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre with her signature 'garba' and 'dandiya' performances.
Falguni Pathak, popularly known as 'Garba Queen', is all set to enthrall fans once again this Navratri. The singer will perform her popular hits and high-energy 'dandiya' numbers at the Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 in Mumbai.
Falguni Pathak Navratri 2025 Event Details
Falguni Pathak's 'Radiance Dandiya' Navratri programme is scheduled from Monday, Sept. 22, to Wednesday, Oct. 1, starting 8 p.m. daily. For around six hours each night, Pathak and other artistes will belt out songs in Gujarati and Hindi.
The Navratri event will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
Falguni Pathak Navratri 2025 Ticket Details
Tickets are available on BookMyShow at a starting price of Rs 1,799. A group ticket which will accomodate six people will cost around Rs 10,000.
Indoor Garba Experience
The Navratri event featuring Falguni Pathak has been organised by TribeVibe, Purple Blue Events and Alphonso Studios. The organisers have also made arrangements for an indoor celebration with a fully carpeted dance floor, lights and festive decor to create an electrifying garba atmosphere. Attendees can dance freely, either in the main hall or in limited private exclusive pods designed for families, couples and groups. Each pod can accommodate a maximum of 12 people.
The event promises comfort and convenience, offering ample paid parking and valet options. Gourmet food catering to vegetarian, Jain and fasting needs of guests will also be available. The organisers will also provide hydration stations and first-aid facilities.
Venue Highlights
The Jio World Convention Centre is one of India’s largest and most modern indoor venues, with a capacity exceeding 10,000. The venue provides climate-controlled halls, engineered acoustics, ambient lighting and strict safety measures. Multiple entrances, VIP access, premium washrooms and food lounges support smooth crowd management.
Schedule
Gates open at 7 p.m., with 'maha aarti' at 8:30 p.m. Falguni Pathak will perform in two rounds. The first round will be held from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., followed by a short break. The second round will start at midnight. The box office will remain open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. for ticket sales and enquiries.
With her high-energy performances and decades-long association with Navratri, Pathak continues to be a major draw for Garba enthusiasts. The Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 promises a safe celebration in Mumbai during the nine-day festival.