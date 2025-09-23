Navratri 2025, Day 3: Which Colour To Wear Tomorrow? Check Significance, Rituals And More
The third day of Navratri will be observed tomorrow, September 24, 2025.
Navratri, one of the most vibrant and spiritually significant festivals in Hindu culture, honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day has its own identity, rituals, colour, and deeper meaning. This year, Shardiya Navratri commenced on Sept. 22 and will conclude on Oct. 2. The extra day is due to Pitru Paksha having one day less this year.
Navratri 2025 Day 3: Goddess To Worship
The third day of Navratri will be observed on Wednesday, Sept. 24. Maa Chandraghanta, the wedded form of Goddess Parvati, is worshipped on this day. Maa Chandraghanta is revered for her strength, serenity and beauty. Married to Lord Shiva, the goddess adorns a half‑moon bell on her forehead, rides a lion and carries ten weapons.
Goddess Chandraghanta is associated with the Manipura Chakra and is believed to govern the Sun, bringing prosperity and positivity to her devotees. Worshipping Chandraghanta is said to alleviate feelings of insecurity and fear while bestowing material wealth, happiness, success, and good health. Devotees who worship her with devotion are believed to be rewarded with spiritual growth and worldly pleasures.
Navratri 2025 Day 3: Colour
On the third day of Navratri, devotees wear royal blue, which is associated with Maa Chandraghanta. The shade represents trust, protection, inner tranquillity and wealth.
Navratri 2025 Day 3: Rituals
Morning Bath: Start the day with a bath at dawn.
Offerings: Light a diya with ghee, offer a garland, sweets, tilak, and kumkum to the goddess.
Recitation: Recite Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptashati Path with devotion.
Bhog Prasad: Offer milk and sattvik delicacies to the goddess as bhog prasad.
Evening Aarti: Perform Durga Maa Aarti in the evening.
Breaking the Fast: Conclude the puja rituals by breaking the fast with sattvik food.