Navratri 2025, Day 3: Which Colour To Wear Tomorrow? Check Significance, Rituals And More

The third day of Navratri will be observed on Wednesday, Sept. 24. Maa Chandraghanta, the wedded form of Goddess Parvati, is worshipped on this day. Maa Chandraghanta is revered for her strength, serenity and beauty. Married to Lord Shiva, the goddess adorns a half‑moon bell on her forehead, rides a lion and carries ten weapons.

Goddess Chandraghanta is associated with the Manipura Chakra and is believed to govern the Sun, bringing prosperity and positivity to her devotees. Worshipping Chandraghanta is said to alleviate feelings of insecurity and fear while bestowing material wealth, happiness, success, and good health. Devotees who worship her with devotion are believed to be rewarded with spiritual growth and worldly pleasures.