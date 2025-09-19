Navratri 2025 Colours List With Dates: Know The Colours For The Nine Days And Their Significance

Day 3 (Sept. 24): Royal Blue

On the third day of Navratri, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped, and her favourite colour is believed to be royal blue. The colour symbolises spirituality, protection and peace.

Day 4 (Sept. 25): Yellow

Yellow signifies cheerfulness, optimism and new beginnings. Yellow invites happiness and positive energy. The colour is dedicated to goddess Kushmanda, who is worshipped on the fourth day of the nine-day festival.

Day 5 (Sept. 26): Green

Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri and green is considered her favourite colour. Green symbolises growth and harmony. It reminds us of tranquillity and helps in spiritual development, thus making it the ideal colour for those who want to achieve balance and healing during the festival.

Day 6 (Sept. 27): Grey

Grey symbolises knowledge, peace of mind and calmness. Wearing this colour is supposed to help stabilise emotions and balance thinking. The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani and devotees offer grey clothes to the deity to seek her blessings.

Day 7 (Sept. 28): Orange

On the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri is worshipped, and the orange colour is considered her favourite. Orange symbolises strength, enthusiasm and positivity. The colour symbolises warmth and energy.

Day 8 (Sept. 29): Peacock Green

Peacock green signifies growth and prosperity. This bright shade of blue and green inspires creativity. On this day, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped and the colour is dedicated to her.