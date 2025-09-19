Navratri 2025 Colours List With Dates: Know The Colours For The Nine Days And Their Significance
Each day of Navratri is celebrated with one specific colour associated with a corresponding form of Goddess Durga.
Navratri is widely celebrated across the country and is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. It spans nine days and celebrates Goddess Durga in her various avatars. Navratri is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. This year, the nine-day festival will be celebrated from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.
Each day of Navratri is celebrated with a specific colour associated with a corresponding form of Goddess Durga and has a symbolic significance. Devotees observe the tradition of dressing up in the day’s colour as a mark of devotion.
Here are the nine colours for Navratri 2025 and what they represent:
Navratri 2025 Colours List With Dates And Significance
Day 1 (Sept. 22): White
White symbolises innocence, purity and peace. The day is dedicated to goddess Shailputri and the colour is associated with her. Wearing white on the first day is said to lead to inner peace and spiritual calm, bringing devotees in harmony with Goddess Durga's blessings.
Day 2 (Sept. 23): Red
Red symbolises strength, passion and courage. It is the most preferred colour for the 'chunri' offered to the goddess. Wearing red on this day is said to energise the mind and body, infusing confidence. On the second day, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped and the colour red is associated with her.
Day 3 (Sept. 24): Royal Blue
On the third day of Navratri, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped, and her favourite colour is believed to be royal blue. The colour symbolises spirituality, protection and peace.
Day 4 (Sept. 25): Yellow
Yellow signifies cheerfulness, optimism and new beginnings. Yellow invites happiness and positive energy. The colour is dedicated to goddess Kushmanda, who is worshipped on the fourth day of the nine-day festival.
Day 5 (Sept. 26): Green
Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri and green is considered her favourite colour. Green symbolises growth and harmony. It reminds us of tranquillity and helps in spiritual development, thus making it the ideal colour for those who want to achieve balance and healing during the festival.
Day 6 (Sept. 27): Grey
Grey symbolises knowledge, peace of mind and calmness. Wearing this colour is supposed to help stabilise emotions and balance thinking. The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani and devotees offer grey clothes to the deity to seek her blessings.
Day 7 (Sept. 28): Orange
On the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri is worshipped, and the orange colour is considered her favourite. Orange symbolises strength, enthusiasm and positivity. The colour symbolises warmth and energy.
Day 8 (Sept. 29): Peacock Green
Peacock green signifies growth and prosperity. This bright shade of blue and green inspires creativity. On this day, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped and the colour is dedicated to her.
Day 9 (Sept. 30): Pink
Pink symbolises love, compassion and divine feminine energy. It is dedicated to the goddess Siddhidatri, who is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. Wearing pink evokes tenderness, caring and nurturing, connecting devotees with the softer and benevolent side of the deity.
Navratri is more than just wearing different colours each day. It is a time for devotion, spiritual awakening and self-reflection. Wearing the designated colour is a small but meaningful way for devotees to connect with the goddess and the festival’s traditions.