National Unity Day 2025: History, Significance And Why Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Is Celebrated On Oct. 31

National Unity Day stands as a tribute to the values Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel championed: unity, integrity and inclusiveness. In a nation as diverse as India, with its many cultures, languages and faiths, nurturing a spirit of unity remains vital for progress. The day reminds citizens to unite in purpose, embrace diversity and work collectively toward peace and harmony.

In 2025, the day carries special significance as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The annual observance serves as a reminder of Sardar Patel’s role in shaping independent India and uniting 562 princely states, thereby laying the foundation for a modern and cohesive nation. Owing to his visionary leadership and steadfast dedication to national integration, Sardar Patel is fondly remembered as the 'Architect of National Unity' and the 'Iron Man of India'.