National Unity Day 2025: History, Significance And Why Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Is Celebrated On Oct. 31
This year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas holds special significance as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is observed every year on Oct. 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day recognises the legendary leader’s role in uniting the nation and reinforcing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India).
National Unity Day 2025: History
National Unity Day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014 to honour the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his immense contribution to nation-building. The day is observed to promote national integration, unity and collective responsibility. It serves as a reminder of the strength that lies in India’s diversity and togetherness.
National Unity Day 2025: Significance
National Unity Day stands as a tribute to the values Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel championed: unity, integrity and inclusiveness. In a nation as diverse as India, with its many cultures, languages and faiths, nurturing a spirit of unity remains vital for progress. The day reminds citizens to unite in purpose, embrace diversity and work collectively toward peace and harmony.
In 2025, the day carries special significance as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The annual observance serves as a reminder of Sardar Patel’s role in shaping independent India and uniting 562 princely states, thereby laying the foundation for a modern and cohesive nation. Owing to his visionary leadership and steadfast dedication to national integration, Sardar Patel is fondly remembered as the 'Architect of National Unity' and the 'Iron Man of India'.
National Unity Day 2025: How The ‘Iron Man of India’ United A Nation
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on Oct. 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. A lawyer by profession, his life changed when Mahatma Gandhi chose him to lead the Kheda Satyagraha in 1918, marking his entry into public service. As president of the Ahmedabad Municipal Board in 1924, he improved the city’s sanitation, water supply and cleanliness, earning people’s admiration for his leadership.
His role in the Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928 made him a national hero and earned him the title 'Sardar'. Known for his determination and organisational skills, he became a prominent leader in India’s freedom struggle. After Independence, Patel took charge as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India.