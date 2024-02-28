National Science Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

India celebrates National Science Day every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. Schools and colleges across the country celebrate this prominent day to demonstrate their science projects and latest research.

The theme for National Science Day 2024 is 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'.

The National Science Day Theme for this year’s celebration reflects a strategic focus on promoting public appreciation for Science, Technology and Innovation and the accomplishments of Indian scientists to address challenges through home-grown technologies for overall well-being, an official release said.

It was in the year 1986, that the Government of India recognised February 28 as National Science Day. “On this day Sir C.V. Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930,” said the release.