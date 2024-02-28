National Science Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
India celebrates National Science Day every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. Schools and colleges across the country celebrate this prominent day to demonstrate their science projects and latest research.
The theme for National Science Day 2024 is 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'.
The National Science Day Theme for this year’s celebration reflects a strategic focus on promoting public appreciation for Science, Technology and Innovation and the accomplishments of Indian scientists to address challenges through home-grown technologies for overall well-being, an official release said.
It was in the year 1986, that the Government of India recognised February 28 as National Science Day. “On this day Sir C.V. Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930,” said the release.
National Science Day 2024: Wishes And Messages
Let us celebrate National Science Day by promising that we will never get satisfied with what we know and will keep exploring more. Happy National Science Day 2024!
For those who love science know that the sky is the limit when it comes to learning new things in science. Wishing a very Happy National Science Day.
More than intellect, a successful scientist needs a character because that is what defines his achievements. Warm wishes on National Science Day to everyone.
Science is that tool that has given us the power to change this world and therefore, we must use it wisely. Warm wishes on National Science Day to everyone.
On the occasion of National Science Day, let us come together and celebrate this day with great enthusiasm because science is the way to live life. Warm wishes on this day.
The occasion of National Science Day motivates each one of us to question and to find answers to our questions. Warm greetings on National Science Day to everyone.
The occasion of National Science Day reminds us all the way science has contributed towards our lives. Wishing a very Happy National Science Day to all.
Wishing a very National Science Day to you. Science is the way to learn many new things in life and satisfy your questions with knowledge.
National Science Day is all about celebrating the goodness science has brought into our lives. Warm wishes on the occasion of National Science Day to everyone.
The Science of today is the technology of tomorrow. Happy National Science Day 2024!
National Science Day 2024: Quotes
"Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love." – Albert Einstein
"Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it." – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
"I strongly believe that fundamental science cannot be driven by instructional, industrial, governmental, or military pressures. This was the reason why I decided, as far as possible, not to accept money from the government." – CV Raman
"The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it." – Neil deGrasse Tyson
"The essence of science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment. When I got my Nobel Prize, I had spent hardly 200 rupees on my equipment." – CV Raman
National Science Day 2024: Images
National Science Day 2024: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Explore the wonders; it's National Science Day!
Equipped with his five senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the adventure Science. - Edwin Powell Hubble. National Science Day!
Every day's a discovery, every discovery a new day. Happy National Science Day 2024!
From atoms to astronomy, science touches us all. National Science Day!
Empower society through science. National Science Day wishes to all!
