National Science Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
This date marks the announcement of the 'Raman Effect' by Sir C.V. Raman, who later received the Nobel Price for Physics in 1930.
National Science Day in India, celebrated annually on February 28, marks the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by Sir C. V. Raman.
Earlier this month, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh released the theme for National Science Day 2024, titled 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'.
Besides promoting public appreciation for science, technology and innovation, the theme is meant to laud the accomplishments of Indian scientists in addressing challenges through home-grown technologies.
National Science Day 2024: Date
National Science Day is on February 28, providing an opportunity for scientists and science enthusiasts to reflect on the impact of science on our lives.
National Science Day 2024: History
The celebration goes back to 1986 when the National Council for Science and Technology Communication requested the government to declare February 28 as National Science Day. This date marks the announcement of the 'Raman Effect' by Sir C.V. Raman, who later received the Nobel Price for Physics in 1930.
National Science Day 2024: Significance
National Science Day holds significance as it recognises the pivotal role of science in our lives. It serves as a reminder of India's scientific achievements and contributions to the global landscape. The theme emphasises the need for self-reliance in science, addressing issues important for humanity.
National Science Day 2024: Celebration
Celebrations for National Science Day 2024 include a one-day programme at TIFR's Colaba campus on February 25. This program introduces participants to research in basic sciences through audio-visuals, lecture/demonstrations, laboratory visits, and interactions with researchers and scientists. The event is open to all with no participation fees, providing a unique opportunity to engage with the scientific community and foster an interest in science.
"In the wake of recent scientific achievements, it may be underscored that the rising trajectory of India over past 10 years is being witnessed globally. We are globally among the top five countries in scientific research publications, 40th in Global Innovation Index (GII) showcasing remarkable climb from 81st rank in 2015 and our patent filing has crossed 90,000 which is highest in two decades," a statement from the Department of Science and Technology said.