National Science Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

National Science Day in India, celebrated annually on February 28, marks the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by Sir C. V. Raman.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh released the theme for National Science Day 2024, titled 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'.

Besides promoting public appreciation for science, technology and innovation, the theme is meant to laud the accomplishments of Indian scientists in addressing challenges through home-grown technologies.