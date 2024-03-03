National Safety Week 2024: Date, History, Objectives And Theme

The Ministry of Labour set up the National Safety Council of India (NSC), a non-profit organisation, on March 4, 1966. The day was born out of the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s inaugural industrial safety conference in India in 1972, which recognised the necessity for national and state-level safety councils. It has since become an annual event on the national calendar. The NSC's primary objective is to promote safety and health at work and create safe and healthy work environments.