National Parents' Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Whatsapp Status

Parents are the bones on which children cut their teeth. – Peter Ustinov

The best inheritance a parent can give to their children is a few minutes of their time each day. – O. A. Battista

A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. – Robert Brault

There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child. – Henry Ward Beecher

To the world, you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world. – Dr. Seuss

A father’s goodness is higher than the mountain, a mother’s goodness deeper than the sea. – Japanese Proverb

Love your parents. We are so busy growing up; we often forget they are also growing old.