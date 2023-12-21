National Mathematics Day 2023: History, Significance And More
National Mathematics Day is observed in India on December 22, the birth anniversary of famed mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. This day holds historical significance as it not only commemorates the exceptional contributions of Ramanujan to the field of mathematics, but also emphasises the importance of mathematics in our daily lives.
History Of National Mathematics Day
It was declared by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2012 to mark the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan.
Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, Tamil Nadu amid crushing poverty. He received limited formal education, yet went on to make groundbreaking contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions. Despite his short life, Ramanujan left a lasting impact in the world of numbers.
Significance Of National Mathematics Day
National Mathematics Day aims to raise awareness about the profound impact of mathematics on our daily lives. It serves as a reminder of the importance of the subject in various fields, including science, technology, engineering, finance and even music, art and handwork. The day acknowledges Ramanujan's unique talent and resilience, showing us that brilliance knows no barriers.
Educational Events And Activities
On National Mathematics Day 2023, educational institutions, schools, and universities across the country will host events and activities to encourage talent and foster a love for the subject. These are likely to include seminars, workshops, and awareness campaigns focusing on different branches of mathematics.
Students and educators will delve into Ramanujan's contributions, with a special emphasis on trigonometry, a field where Ramanujan independently developed theorems. Ramanujan has left behind 4,000 theorems.
Celebrating Ramanujan's Legacy
In his short life span of 32 years, Srinivasa Ramanujan made stellar achievements in the field of mathematics. National Mathematics Day is dedicated to celebrating this genius who wowed the world with his brilliance. The biopic on Srinivasa Ramanujan's life 'The Man Who Knew Infinity' vividly portrays his journey, struggles, and mathematical brilliance, offering inspiration to students and aspiring mathematicians.
Srinivasa Ramanujan's Contributions
Born in poverty, Ramanujan's extraordinary mathematical talent surfaced early in life. By the age of 15, he had independently developed theorems and ideas, giving a glimpse of his innate genius. Despite facing financial challenges, Ramanujan's work was recognised internationally when G H Hardy, a prominent British mathematician, invited him to Cambridge. His numerous contributions, including the Ramanujan prime and the Ramanujan theta function, continue to inspire mathematicians worldwide.