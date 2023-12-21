National Mathematics Day 2023: History, Significance And More

It was declared by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2012 to mark the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, Tamil Nadu amid crushing poverty. He received limited formal education, yet went on to make groundbreaking contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions. Despite his short life, Ramanujan left a lasting impact in the world of numbers.