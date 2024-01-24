National Girl Child Day 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook, And WhatsApp Status
National Girl Child Day is celebrated to promote awareness about the rights of the girl child to bridge the gender divide and to lay emphasis on the importance of girl’s education, health & nutrition.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development initiated January 24 as the National Girl Child Day in India. The significance of this day is to raise awareness about the rights of the girl child, to bridge the gender divide and to advocate equal opportunities for girls in all spheres of life.
You could send wishes and inspiring quotes to greet the girls in your family and circle of friends on this day. You could also use this opportunity to create awareness in your local communities.
National Girl Child Day 2024: Messages And Greetings
There are many challenges a girl child faces in India and on the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2024, we must take an oath that we will transform these challenges into opportunities for them.
Warm wishes on National Girl Child Day. It is the duty of each one of us to protect and raise the girl child well for a better and happier future.
There are so many basic things that a girl child still lacks and that is what we need to fight for. Wishing a very Happy National Girl Child Day to all.
A girl is a bundle of joy, a ray of hope. Blessed аre the раrents whо have been gifted а girl сhild. Happy National Girl Child Day.
The wоrld will be а better рlасe tо live in the dаy the girl сhild gets an equal footing in all spheres. Let us wоrk in synergy tо mаke this dreаm соme true. Happy National Girl Child Day.
Small girls with goals beсоme strоng wоmen with inspiration. Happy National Girl Child Day 2024!
We саnnоt аll suссeed when hаlf оf us аre held bасk. We саll uроn оur sisters аrоund the wоrld tо be brаve – tо embrасe the strength inside themselves аnd reаlise their full роtentiаl. Happy National Girl Child Day.
National Girl Child Day 2024: Quotes
Educate a girl, educate a nation. - Kofi Annan
When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous. – Michelle Obama
It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such a vision. – Meghan Markle
Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice. – Bethany Hamilton
Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Save the girl child, educate the girl child. – Indian government campaign
A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give. – Laurel Atherton
National Girl Child Day 2024: Images
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik
National Girl Child Day 2024: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
May this world become a safer and happier place for girl children to live happily. Warm wishes on National Girl Child Day.
The girl child is a precious flower that doesn’t bloom in every garden. So, protect her and give her love and respect. National Girl Child Day
Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing. Sometimes they have more imagination than men. ~ Catherine Johnson.