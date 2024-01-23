National Girl Child Day 2024: Date, History, Objectives And How To Celebrate

The objective of National Girl Child Day is to create awareness about the rights of the girl child and to ensure a level-playing field for them.

This day is significant as it enables the government, educational institutions, NGOs and other agencies put the spotlight on issues pertaining to the girl child and to organise awareness campaigns and educational programmes.

The main focus is on changing society’s attitude towards girls, putting an end to female foeticide and creating awareness about the decreasing sex ratio.