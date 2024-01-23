National Girl Child Day 2024: Date, History, Objectives And How To Celebrate
National Girl Child Day is observed annually on January 24 in India. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the inequalities faced by girls in society. It is also a day to celebrate the achievements and potential of girls.
National Girl Child Day 2024: History
National Girl Child Day was initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008 to raise awareness about the challenges that girls in the country face.
National Girl Child Day forms a crucial part of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child) campaign. This campaign is dedicated to fostering gender equality and eradicating gender-based discrimination.
National Girl Child Day 2024: Objectives
The objective of National Girl Child Day is to create awareness about the rights of the girl child and to ensure a level-playing field for them.
This day is significant as it enables the government, educational institutions, NGOs and other agencies put the spotlight on issues pertaining to the girl child and to organise awareness campaigns and educational programmes.
The main focus is on changing society’s attitude towards girls, putting an end to female foeticide and creating awareness about the decreasing sex ratio.
National Girl Child Day 2024: How To Celebrate
Here's how you can celebrate National Girl Child Day 2024:
Empower the girls and women in your life. This could be your daughter, niece, student, or even a young woman you mentor. Spend time with them, listen to their dreams and aspirations.
Enroll your daughter for a self-defence class.
Watch movies or documentaries featuring inspiring women and girls. Share stories of female scientists, artists, athletes, and leaders with young girls you know.
Organise a fun event for girls. This could be a sports day, a science fair, a coding workshop, or a movie night with empowering films.
Give a shoutout on social media using the hashtag #NationalGirlChildDay2024