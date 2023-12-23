National Consumer Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And More
Every year, December 24 is celebrated as National Consumer Day in India to raise awareness about the rights and responsibilities of consumers. It was on this day in 1986 that the Consumer Protection Act came into force. It is considered a significant milestone for the consumer movement in the country.
National Consumer Day 2023: History
Over the years, the Act underwent amendments in 1991, 1993, and an overhaul in December 2002. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, replaced the earlier Act, widening the scope of consumer rights. It introduced the concept of ‘unfair contracts' and addressed the issue of misleading online advertisements.
National Consumers Day 2023: Significance
National Consumer Day plays a crucial role in protecting consumers from unfair trade practices. These practices include selling spurious goods, deceptive practices, failure to provide proper bills, refusal to take back defective goods, and unauthorised disclosure of personal information. The day aims to raise awareness among consumers, empowering them with knowledge on how to address and avoid such issues.
About Consumer Protection Act
The Consumer Protection Act of 1986 was a response to the widespread exploitation of consumers in India. The landmark legislation granted consumers six fundamental rights, including the right to safety, right to choose, right to be informed, right to be heard, right to seek redressal, and right to consumer education.
It is essential to note that National Consumer Rights Day is observed in India on December 24, while World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated globally on March 15. Both share the common goal of promoting consumer rights, but the former focuses on national-level awareness.