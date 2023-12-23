National Consumer Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And More

The Consumer Protection Act of 1986 was a response to the widespread exploitation of consumers in India. The landmark legislation granted consumers six fundamental rights, including the right to safety, right to choose, right to be informed, right to be heard, right to seek redressal, and right to consumer education.

It is essential to note that National Consumer Rights Day is observed in India on December 24, while World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated globally on March 15. Both share the common goal of promoting consumer rights, but the former focuses on national-level awareness.