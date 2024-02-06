NASA's Juno Spacecraft Captures Two Volcanic Plumes Rising Above Jupiter's Moon Io

The captivating image shared by NASA showcases Jupiter's moon Io against the backdrop of space, half illuminated by sunlight and revealing its unique geological features, including large volcanic depressions, lava flows, and sharp mountains.

The mission, which began orbiting Jupiter in 2016, has conducted 56 flybys, with a special focus on Io, the most volcanic body in our solar system. The observations from the recent flyby aim to address long-standing questions about Io's internal structure and the source of its intense volcanic activity.

Scientists are particularly intrigued by the discovery of two volcanic plumes during the latest flyby. These plumes may originate from a colossal single volcano or represent two distinct volcanic eruptions in close proximity.

The data collected during the December 30, 2023, and February 3, 2024, flybys will be analysed to understand Io's geology and its impact on its orbit and interaction with Jupiter's magnetic field.

Juno's suite of instruments, including a visible light camera, ultraviolet spectrometer, and microwave radiometer, is expected to provide detailed observations of Io's surface features and thermal emissions