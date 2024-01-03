NASA's Juno Mission Makes Its Closest-Ever Approach To Jupiter’s Moon lo; See Stunning Image

NASA on Wednesday said that its Juno spacecraft made its closest-ever approach to Jupiter’s moon Io on December 30. According to the space agency, while passing about 930 miles (1,500 km) above the solar system’s most volcanic world, Juno captured Io’s molten surface.

It will return for another look in February, NASA said in a post on X.

The image shared by NASA was taken on October 15 last year by Juno and it reveals the north polar region of the Jovian moon Io. Three of the mountain peaks visible in the upper part of the image, near the day-night dividing line, were observed here for the first time by the spacecraft’s JunoCam.