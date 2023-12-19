NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Stunning Images Of Uranus; See Here

Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, has been captured in vivid detail, unveiling its mysterious beauty like never before. Unlike the serene blue ball seen in visible wavelengths by Voyager in the 1980s, Webb’s view reveals a dynamic ice giant filled with atmospheric phenomena.

One of the highlights is the seasonal north polar cloud cap, displaying intricate features including a bright, white inner cap and a dark lane towards the lower latitudes. The telescope also spotted numerous bright storms near the southern border of the polar cap, shedding light on the planet’s meteorological dynamics.

What makes Uranus even more captivating is its extreme tilt, spinning on its side at about 98 degrees, leading to extreme seasons. For nearly a quarter of each Uranian year, the Sun shines over one pole, which means the other half of the planet endures a dark, 21-year-long winter. One Uranian year is 84 Earth years long!

Webb’s exceptional sensitivity has captured the faint inner and outer rings of Uranus, including the Zeta ring, which orbits closest to the planet. Additionally, the telescope glimpsed many of the planet’s 27 known moons, even spotting some smaller ones nestled within the rings.