NASA Shares A Glimpse of Total Solar Eclipse From Space | WATCH
NASA also shared a rare sight where the U.S. city of Indianapolis witnessed the celestial event for the first time in over 800 years.
Millions of people across parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States watched the rare total solar eclipse on April 8. The first total solar eclipse of 2024 stretched for an 185-km skyline between Mexico, the US, and Canada.
It was an opportunity of a lifetime for astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS), who also got to witness the celestial event when the Moon moved between the Sun and the Earth.
"The space station experienced a totality of about 90% during its flyover period," NASA said.
NASA streamed the live telecast of the phenomenon and took to X to share glimpses from space. The post read, "Ever seen a total solar #eclipse from space? Here is our astronauts' view from the @Space_Station."
Ever seen a total solar #eclipse from space?— NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2024
Here is our astronauts' view from the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/2VrZ3Y1Fqz
The space agency further shared a rare sight where the U.S. city of Indianapolis witnessed the celestial event for the first time in over 800 years.
The post read, "The total solar #eclipse is now sweeping across Indianapolis. This is the first time in more than 800 years that the city is experiencing this celestial event!"
The total solar #eclipse is now sweeping across Indianapolis.— NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2024
This is the first time in more than 800 years that the city is experiencing this celestial event! pic.twitter.com/jZuKx4nUAb
The partial eclipse was visible from southern Texas near Eagle Pass which is around the southern border with Mexico. This total solar eclipse was a special event as the U.S. won’t be able to witness this sight again until August 2044. The annular eclipse expected in 2046 won’t completely block the Sun.
NASA’s flight engineers, Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps, got an opportunity to photograph and videotape the Moon’s shadow on Earth or the umbra beneath them.
"They were orbiting 260 miles above southeastern Canada as the Moon’s umbra was moving from New York state into Newfoundland," said the space agency.
They further elaborated that the Expedition 71 crew members had the rare chance to view the shadow at the end of their workday filled with cargo transfers, spacesuit maintenance, and microgravity research.
Google Doodle shared a visual motivating people to view this rare sight via NASA's livestream.
Did you see today's #GoogleDoodle? Don't be like the E and sleep on this rare celestial event. It's the last total solar #eclipse to cross North America until 2045!— NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2024
Join our livestream starting at 1pm ET (1700 UTC) for views from Mexico to Maine: https://t.co/h6AgaQVgmc pic.twitter.com/zXYFQQlONL