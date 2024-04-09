NASA Shares A Glimpse of Total Solar Eclipse From Space | WATCH

Millions of people across parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States watched the rare total solar eclipse on April 8. The first total solar eclipse of 2024 stretched for an 185-km skyline between Mexico, the US, and Canada.

It was an opportunity of a lifetime for astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS), who also got to witness the celestial event when the Moon moved between the Sun and the Earth.

"The space station experienced a totality of about 90% during its flyover period," NASA said.

NASA streamed the live telecast of the phenomenon and took to X to share glimpses from space. The post read, "Ever seen a total solar #eclipse from space? Here is our astronauts' view from the @Space_Station."